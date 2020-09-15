Ozark's Georgia Fraser carded an 85 to place third at the Bolivar Silo Ridge Invitational on Monday.
Fraser led the Lady Tigers to a third-place finish in the team standings, as well. They totaled a 358. Glendale was first with a 353.
Ozark also received top-10 finishes from Maddie Greenlee, with an 88 and Elizabeth Freeman with an 89.
Nixa's Mia Farrar posted an 88 tie for fourth with Greenlee.
