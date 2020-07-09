A strong effort from Southwest Baptist made Anna Hitt think a bit longer about her college choice than she originally thought she would.
But ultimately the exceptionally-athletic Ozark combo guard's recruiting trail ended where all along she hoped it would. Hitt, who is going into her senior year, gave Drury a verbal commitment earlier this month
"I would say it wasn’t too difficult,” she said of her decision. “Once it got serious with Drury, I wanted to go there. I had some other options. But in the end, I said to myself, ‘Drury is obviously where I've always wanted to go.’ So, it wasn’t super hard, even though I had other options."
Hitt clicked with Southwest Baptist coach Kelsey Keizer during their recruiting rapport and gave the Lady Bearcats consideration.
“I love their coach,” she said. “But in the end, Drury is what’s best for me.”
Hitt participated in Drury’s elite summer camp the last two years and has attended Lady Panthers games for several years. She's watched with keen interest as Drury compiled a combined 98-4 record the past three seasons.
“Living in this area, I know how good Drury is,” she said.
Drury's coaching change earlier this year didn't have a big impact on Hitt. The Lady Panthers promoted assistant coach Amy Eagan to replace head coach Molly Miller, after Miller left for Grand Canyon (Arizona).
“For a while, I’ve been talking to her," Hitt said of Eagan, a former Truman State head coach. " I was talking to her well before she became the head coach. Before I ever talked to coach Miller, I talked to coach Eagan. Since she became the head coach, I’ve been talking to her more.”
In addition to camps, Hitt has played at Drury's O'Reilly Family Event Center annually during the Pink & White Tournament.
“A couple of times, I got to be in their locker room. It’s awesome,” she said. “I really like the atmosphere there.”
Hitt becomes the second Christian County player to commit to Drury this year. Clever senior Allie Clevenger signed with the Lady Panthers this spring.
Previously, there wasn't a local connection on the Lady Panthers' roster since Nixa grad Bethany Funderburk finished her Drury career in 2014 as the program's all-time second-leading scorer. In addition, Chadwick native Kylie Williamson, who played as a prep at New Covenant, ended her career at Drury in 2014.
Outside of her commitment, Hitt has endured an unusually quiet summer on the hardwood due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her club ball team, the Missouri Valley Magic, has played in only one tournament. Ditto for the Lady Tigers.
“We haven’t had as much basketball as most summers,” Hitt said. “There’s time to shoot on your own and do other summer time things, like go to the lake.”
Hitt has transitioned well the past two seasons from point guard to shooting guard. An All-COC Second-Team selection as a junior last season, she feels the move to shooting guard has helped her become a more well-rounded offensive threat, and consequently, a more attractive prospect to college coaches.
“I’ve worked on my shooting a lot,” Hitt said. “That used to be my downfall. I wasn’t the best shooter. In junior high, I was the one taking the ball to the basket. I was always drive first.”
Looking ahead to her senior season, Hitt will be the Lady Tigers’ most experienced player and likely their undisputed leader.
“I think I’ve always been good at setting the tone,” she said. “I’m not too much of a vocal leader. But I think my energy can set for the tone for the team.”
