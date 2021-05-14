Her vocals can make the hair on your arms stand. Put Chelsey James' voice over power chords, a funky bass line and a kicking bass drum, and you get that same feeling through your extremities as when you hear the rev of a racing engine.
Up above 8,000 rpm, you are, as James puts it, "looking through the neon and the noise, to see the difference between the men and the boys."
James will be the headlining act on Friday night at Nixa Sucker Days Music, Arts and Crafts Festival. She's scheduled to go on at about 8 o'clock on May 21, right after local favorite Luna J. Chelsey James grew up in Ozark and now lives in Seymour, and said that producers in Nashville were amused by the name of Nixa Sucker Days when the booking came together.
"I guess it kind of sounds weird to other people who aren't used to it," James said. "I'm excited. I don't care what the name is. It's going to be fun."
James put out the music video to "The Men and the Boys" on April 19. She described how the song was written based on her experiences with nightlife in Springfield in a "sea of fake cowboys" inhabiting the clubs and hitting on women.
"As a young woman in college at that time when I wrote it, I have lots of experience with the quote-unquote 'boys' that the song talks about," James said. "They're dressed the part, and they look the part, but you know that they've never stepped foot on a farm or worked on a farm one day in their life. That's what the song is about, it's about the difference between a real man and a fake cowboy."
The song is written in such a way that both men and women can relate to their part of the story. And if they are "catalog cowboys," maybe they'll at least appreciate the sound and the energy of James' five-piece backing band.
"Our whole show is action-packed and rock-filled," James said. "They are not chicken-pickin' country players. These guys can absolutely shred."
"The Men and the Boys" has a definite rock influence with heavy drums and cymbal clashes, catchy electric guitar riffs, and of course, that powerful, projecting voice.
"I'm in the country genre, however, I definitely lean more to the rock layer of country," James said, adding that she draws inspiration from classic rock groups like Journey, modern rock bands like Shinedown, and powerful country music vocalists Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert.
"I have those big, bold guitar solos and big power vocals in all of my songs," James said. "I love that big, epic sound, but I grew up on country, so that's what I stick to."
The release of "The Men and the Boys" followed "Hands on the Bible," a track with more than 109,000 plays on Spotify and a resounding message. "Hands on the Bible" is a song with several layers of meaning to it. It's a spiritual song, as the title states, but it also celebrates rural life, close family and friends, togetherness and the faith of the individual.
"If you're not a person of faith, I still think you can relate to that song. I'm always going to be genuine in my music. I am a person of faith and a Christian, and so for me, I relate to that part of the song, but I think even if you're not, you can still listen to that song and relate to it, and it can remind you of things and inspire you," James said.
"Hands on the Bible" had a music video release in November 2020, at a time when many people in southwest Missouri and the rest of the United States were struggling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all facets of their lives. It was a message that resonated at a difficult time.
"To the core, that song is about, 'Hey, let's remember the important things in life,'" James said.
The song is relatable to James own emergence in music. She once played concerts, including the Sertoma Duck Race in Ozark, as part of the band Back Road Story. She's now striking forward on her own and working with Nashville producers to refine her sound, make new tracks and music videos, and get her name out there with more concerts. While James projects raw power with her most played tracks, "The Men and the Boys," and "Hands on the Bible," she can also deliver with softer songs that reach the listener on more of a one-to-one level. Her next release, she said, will be something more intimate in nature.
"I don't know exactly when it will come out, but it's been recorded and I plan to put it out," James said.
Contrast is important sometimes.
"Sometimes you write one and the message is just so good, and you're like, 'You know what? I want people to focus on the lyrics of this song, so let's keep it simple,'" James said. "When you write a song, you just know if you have to put it out or not. It just tells you, itself."
James said that she looks forward to playing for live audiences again. If you can't make it to Sucker Days on May 21, you can catch her at Southbound Bar and Grill in Springfield May 27 and June 5, at the Sertoma Duck Race in Ozark on June 19, at the Marshfield Independence Day Parade on July 3, or the Lions Club Celebration in Seymour on July 24. More information on concert dates can be found at http://chelseyjames.com.
Being booked three months out is a stark contrast for James, who used the past 12 months to hone her craft as a songwriter when the COVID-19 pandemic limited her opportunities to do much else with her music except write and record.
"I realized, as we all did, that this is not going to end anytime soon. I thought, okay, this is out of my control. What can I do?" James said. "One of the silver linings, I guess, about it for me is I was able to write a lot of new music."
Live events are getting busier for James and the band, but she aims to continue writing new songs at a pace similar to what she did when stay-at-home orders made live events impossible.
"We're going to be playing a lot, which I'm so excited for. That's my favorite part of this whole thing," James said. "I love playing around here. I'm sure sometime in the near future I'll branch out a little bit, but for now, how things are going, I just love playing in my home state and that's the plan for now. New music, pretty consistently for a while, will be coming out."
James said she and the band encourage people to come to the Sucker Days show and have fun, because that's what the band will be doing. Above all, she said she pledges to be genuine with her audience.
"I really just love to sing, and that's all it comes down to. I'm never necessarily searching for, 'Oh, what's going to get me the most exposure?' or 'How can I be famous?' and that sort of stuff. I just—this is what I love to do," James said. "I'm also not a very good actress, so if I tried to do something that wasn't me, you would totally be able to tell."
Nixa Sucker Days big tent entertainment lineup
Friday, May 21
5:30 p.m. Luna J
8 p.m. Chelsey James
Saturday, May 22
4:30 p.m. Eastern Heights
7 p.m. Pretty Lonesome and Splinter Middleton
More info: http://nixasuckerdays.org
