Among the many novelties Mexico native Melissa Peralta-Sanchez has found to her liking in her short time at Ozark is the concept of a conference tournament.
“In my city, I don't have the opportunity to go to tournaments,” Peralta-Sanchez said during last week’s COC Tournament. “Now, I can play with other girls from other teams.”
Peralta-Sanchez, who is attending Ozark this school year as a foreign-exchange student, took advantage of her one and only entry in the COC Tournament by winning the No 1 singles flight championship. She beat Elsie Crawford, of Republic, 8-4, in the finals.
Peralta-Sanchez’s exceptional quickness and aggressiveness at the net powered her to her title.
“When I get to the net, I can win easy,” she said.
Peralta-Sanchez somewhat reluctantly sported a new pair of shoes. She favored her old pair of shoes, even though they visibly had become very worn down.
“I like the old ones more,” she said. “But Linda (Murrow), my host mom, told me if I don’t use these shoes she's going to take the old shoes to the trash.”
Peralta-Sanchez is from Tepic (population 332,000), the capital city in the western Mexico state of Nayarit. Her family shares a hobby in tennis and her father, Mauricio, has been her mentor on the court.
“I have a coach, but on weekends my Dad and I play together and he's taught me a lot of things,” Melissa said. “He's helped me a lot at the net. I'm good at the net because he's taught me.”
Melissa was encouraged to pursue the opportunity to come to America as a foreign-exchange student by her sister Dani, who attended a year of high school in North Carolina.
“She told me when she came back to Mexico that she wants to come back here. She thinks it's so cool,” Melissa said. “She made her best friend in North Carolina. She told me, ‘You need to make friends when I'm here.’
“My friends here are so cool,” she added. “They want to be cool with me because I’m not from here.”
Murrow, whose daughter Lucy played volleyball for Ozark, said it didn’t take long to realize the value Peralta-Sanchez places on sports. She’s also an avid soccer player.
“I immediately knew she was athletic and focused,” Murrow said. “From day one, she told me she was going to cook her own meals because she's on a very strict diet to help her with her body toning, athleticism and energy levels. After practices, she asks us to take her to the OC to work out. She's very motivated.”
Murrow adds Peralta-Sanchez is adapting well to being more than 2,500 miles from home.
“She's doing wonderful,” Murrow said. “She hasn't had any homesickness. We have two exchange students. She shares a room with a girl from Belgium. So it's been fun for her to not only learn about the American people and culture, but learn about a country in Europe, too.”
Nixa followed up its regular-season COC championship by also taking the tourney title.
The Lady Eagles’ Anna Martens was first in the No. 2 singles flight, while Mallory Yeary and Jenelle Schmidly were second at No. 2 doubles and Megan Brassard and Olivia Engelman were third at No. 1 doubles.
Ozark’s Hannah Metcalf was second at No. 2 singles.
