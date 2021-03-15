Ozark’s Braxton Strick left the Class 4 State Tournament unfulfilled, but vows to find his elusive gold medal at the end of his junior season.
Strick experienced life as a trailer for the first time all season Saturday and fell for the first time, 3-1, to Liberty’s Kage Lenger in the 138-pound championship match.
“It was his day today, he was stronger today,” Strick said. “Obviously, I didn’t get it done. Hey, I’ve still got two more years. I’m not satisfied. Next year, I’m winning it all, put that in the paper.”
Lenger (33-3) was mindful and respectful of Strick’s ability to pounce and pin.
“I knew what I was getting into. He’s a decorated wrestler,” Lenger said. “I’d watched a lot of film on him. It was good to go into the match knowing a little about him. He’s been pinning kids left and right. I knew he was a dominant wrestler, especially in the front head-lock position. That was one of the positions I tried to stay away from. That was a little bit of a disadvantage for me because it made me nervous to shoot for my offense.
Lenger countered an escape by Strick (44-1) for what proved to be a gold medal-winning second-period takedown to break a 1-all tie.
“I was able to sweep him and break him completely down,” Lenger said. “That was a big turning point right after he got out (for an escape).”
“I thought I could have fought (the takedown) more, but if I would have fought it more I could have potentially got put to my back,” Strick said. “I thought I would rather give up a takedown than be put on my back and be down by more.”
Strick’s attempts to even things repeatedly saw him for go for shots, only to have Lenger turn him away or dart away.
“He had good shot-defense,” Strick said. “At the end, he was running away from me. I would do the same thing if I was in his shoes, so I can’t really blame him for that.”
“I had a lot of fun during the second and third periods,” Lenger said. “There were a few good scrambles that were exciting. That made the match more interesting, which was good for the fans, too. With :15 left in the match, I started to run around the mat, trying to stall a little bit.”
At the halfway point of his Ozark career, Strick is 92-8.
“I’m ready to get back to practicing ASAP,” he said. “I need to work on what I need to fix.”
Moore, Gholson take third
Nixa’s Peyton Moore (120) and John Gholson (220) both finished third, losing to eventual champions in the semifinal round.
Moore (40-2) lost 3-0 to Liberty’s Christopher Coates (35-2) in the semis. Moore pinned Seckman’s Devin Haag in :51 for third place.
“Peyton was in one heck of a bracket. It was one of the toughest, if not the toughest bracket in the tournament,” Nixa coach Dustin Martin said. “Our game plan was to keep it close in the first (period) and try to get it opened up in the second. (Coates) did a good job countering our different positions we were trying to get to open up shots. We struggled getting our offense going. We never could quite find our offense.”
Gholson (38-3) was pinned in :20 by North Kansas City’s Xavier Doolin (43-0) in the semis, before coming back to pin Blue Springs South’s Thomas Lapour in :32 for third place.
“He’s the real deal,” Martin said of Doolin. “He got us in a spot we couldn’t get out of. He’s athletic enough, tall enough and strong enough that once he locked it up, we were stuck.”
Gholson, too, gave Doolin, a Northern Colorado signee, all due respect.
“He’s another-level wrestler,” Gholson said. “He was pretty aggressive out front. He was strong, very fast and very good on technique. I’ve been in that position before, being tossed around like that during my freshman year.
“A big part of my goals this year was to beat Doulin,” he added. “I had never wrestled him. My sophomore year, I knew about him. At the Winnetonka Tournament, coach Martin was talking about him with me. I knew I wanted to wrestle him.”
Gholson was glad to finish his junior season with a pin.
“I was mad, thinking I should have done better against Doulin,” he said. “But I knew I had to end on a high note. I’m going for it all next year.”
“Coming into the season, a state championship was not necessarily on the radar for John,” Martin said. “But he had such a good season that we put it on the radar. In my opinion, he accomplished his goals.”
Fugitt comes home with medal
The Eagles’ Deagan Fugitt closed his career by winning his first medal at State. He was fourth at 126.
“It means a lot to me and it’s taken a lot of hard work to get where I am today,” Fugitt said. “I’ve been training so hard that I knew eventually this day would come. The close matches in the ‘bubble matches’ I’ve had before motivated me to not choke in the big matches this year.”
Fugitt started the tourney by beating Blue Springs’ Cayden Dotson 3-1. Dotson was a Sectional champ. Fugitt (36-9) whipped Columbia Hickman’s Hayden Benter 13-2 to reach the semis.
“I wrestled on fire,” Fugitt said.
“We said coming into the season that two of our biggest goals was Deagan getting a medal and Dylan Carter making the state tournament. They’re the only two seniors on the team and they both met our goals,” Martin said. “Deagan chipped away every single year doing better and better.”
Nixa finished in a tie for third place in the team standings.
Ozark’s Brock Sundlie (145) and Thomas Rushing (170) both placed sixth. Sundlie finished 31-16 and Rushing 41-13.
