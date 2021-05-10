Ozark’s Abby Beets gave her family two COC championships in the pole vault with a winning vault of 10-0 at the COC Track Meet on Thursday.
Beets’ younger sister, Mallory, placed first at the COC Junior High Track Meet in the pole vault by clearing 7-6.
Their older sister, Katie, introduced them to the pole vault. Katie, a 2019 Ozark grad, finished seventh at State two years ago.
“She's the reason I started vaulting,” Abby said. “She started vaulting her eighth-grade year and that's when I wanted to start doing it. I thought it looked so cool.”
After a year of getting herself acquainted with all the nuances of vaulting, Beets blossomed.
“My first year I didn't clear anything. My eighth-grade year, I broke the junior high record by two feet and won every meet,” she said. “My sister shared hared the old record at 8-0. I got 9-10.”
Beets personal record entering Districts is 10-6. After clinching first at the COC Meet, she had the bar set to 10-11.
“I did 10-10 at a private practice. But I haven't cleared it officially (in a meet),” Beets said. “My last (attempt) was good. I need to get more inverted. Other than that, my form is pretty good. I didn't do as good as I normally do, but it's still good to get first at conference as a sophomore.”
She also has her sights set on a gold medal at Districts and would like to do so in dominating fashion.
“I want to get first, but make it so I get first by quite a bit,” Beets said. “Whatever second place gets I want to beat them by at least six inches.”
If all goes as planned at Districts, Beets thinks a vault of 11-0 at Sectionals would earn her a trip to State.
“I feel if I get 11-0, I'll be good,” she said. “Next year, I want to get 11-6 and hopefully get our school record my senior year.”
Hitt shines for Lady Tigers
Anna Hitt was part of two first-place finishes and totaled 34 points. She was second in the 400 (58.33) and third in the 200 (26.3).
Hitt teamed with Sydney Johnson, Ashya Thompson and Blaire Pace to win the 4 x 200 relay (1:48.19) and teamed with Pace, Adri Wakeman and Ellie Kitchin to win the 4 x 400 relay (4:09).
Hanna Vorhies was runner-up in the long jump (16-11/4)
Kitchin was third in the 800 (2:27) and 1,600 (5:35)
On the boys side, Owen Brockman was second in the 100 (11.75) and 400 (52.53) and Ryan Dotson took third in the javelin (159-01/4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.