For the record, Nixa sophomore midfielder Carson Palmer was named after former NFL and Southern California quarterback Carson Palmer.
“I grew up in southern California and am a USC fan,” Nixa coach Evan Palmer said while explaining how he and his wife named their son. “There were a few other Carsons out there that we liked, so we said, ‘Let go with that.’”
Naturally, when the NFL Carson Palmer was having success with Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals, the Nixa Carson Palmer was often asked about having a famous namesake.
“When I was in grade school, my friends would joke around with me about him and if I knew him,” the Nixa Carson Palmer said.
He understands his father’s loyalty to USC, but never had a rooting interest in cheering for the NFL Carson Palmer.
“I’ve always been a Chiefs fan, so I didn’t really watch the Cardinals growing up,” the Nixa Carson Palmer said.
Of course, given Evan Palmer’s 30 years of experience as a soccer coach, it’s a bit surprising he named his son after a football player.
“I don’t know what happened there,” Carson said.
Soccer has always brought father and son together.
“He’s been coming to games since he was seven years old on the boys and girls sides,” Evan Palmer said. “When we watch pro games, we talk about the big plays and strategy. He enjoys the game and is a student of the game. He sucks up a lot of knowledge.”
“It’s cool to have him around and watch and talk about games,” Carson said.
Carson’s favorite memories from watching the Eagles as a youngster was cheering on the likes of Jake Trease when Nixa made it to the State quarterfinal found in 2010 and when Joey Clem helped the program get to State again in 2015.
Carson is part of a sophomore class that has Nixa dreaming of a trip or two to State in the next few years. The Eagles (13-9) enter the start of Class 4 District 13 play Monday versus Joplin (8-13) at Republic with high hopes.
The other half of the bracket features Republic (11-9) against Carthage (18-4). The final is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The chemistry among Nixa’s players is considered among the team’s strengths. Their relationships are strengthened by being able to visit with their coach away from the soccer field.
“Sometimes, we go to their house and play some soccer and he’s there to give us some pointers,” forward Andrew Butler said. “It’s fun to have a coach who knows everyone personally.”
“Being around me, my friends know my Dad a lot,” Carson said. “I think that helps our team. Sometimes, they will be at our house and ask him some things about soccer and he explains things to them.”
“It’s been awesome to see them stick with the game over the years, be high-quality people and high-quality players,” Evan said.
Carson Palmer is fresh from scoring two goals in Nixa’s 2-1 double-overtime win over Monett last week. The victory gave the Eagles plenty of momentum entering the post-season.
“Last year, Carson was on the slow side as a freshman,” Evan said. “But this year I’ve seen spurts out of him that made me think, ‘I didn’t know he had that kind of speed.’ He’s growing into the man he’s going to be. It’s fun to watch.”
All along, Evan is reminding himself not to take this time for granted.
“There is a lot of time you spend together and it goes by so fast,” he said. “All of a sudden, they’re off and doing their own thing. You need to cherish these moments.”
