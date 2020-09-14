A part of Highway 14 in central Ozark will close to traffic over about a 60-hour timeframe from Sept. 18-21.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that Highway 14, or West Jackson Street, would be closed to traffic from North 14th Street to North 12th Street beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and running until about 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21. The closure will allow contracted work crews to install a large box culvert across Highway 14.
Business entrances and streets will remain open on either end of the work area, but drivers will be urged to find alternate routes. There will be a signed detour taking traffic up State Route NN to State Route J.
The piece of West Jackson Street that will close serves First Baptist Church of Ozark, King Cash Saver and several other businesses. Drivers may use West Farmer Street on the south side of West Jackson to access those businesses.
July 6 marked the start of a project to widen West Jackson Street, or Missouri Highway 14. Jackson Street will be widened to five lanes from a western end at 32nd Street to the eastern end at the Finley River Bridge.
The work will come with some additional lane closures, traffic shifts and slow-moving traffic as the work progresses, according to MoDOT. The entrances to certain businesses and some side streets may also be closed temporarily.
Highway 14 will have two through lanes in each direction and a center turn lane when construction work is finished. It will include widening of the intersection at Highway 14 and State Route NN, which is partially funded through a cost-sharing agreement with the city of Ozark. Work is scheduled to wrap up by July 2021. The project will cost a total of $9.3 million, and the contractor is Emery Sapp and Sons of Columbia.
At a glance
Highway 14 projects in Christian County
Highway 14: Nixa
-Widen Mount Vernon Street to five lanes
-Add turn lanes and drainage
-Improve sidewalks and traffic signals between Estes Street and Westminster Street
-Completion: Summer 2021
Highway 14: Ozark (west side)
-Resurface Third Street between Jackson Street and Hartley Street
-Resurface South Street from South Sixth Avenue to State Route W
Highway 14: Ozark (Jackson Street)
-Widen Jackson Street to five lanes from North 16th Street east to the Finley River Bridge
-Add sidewalks
-Improve intersection at Highway 14 and State Route NN
Completion: Fall 2021
