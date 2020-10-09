A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Nixa, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, with Rev. Dennis Miller officiating. Seating may be limited. A visitation was held Thursday, Oct. 15, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield with full military honors. Masks are required by the church for the visitation and the funeral service.
On Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, Capt. Patrick Edward Harp went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born Oct. 19, 1994, in Springfield to Keith and Pamela (Teaney) Harp.
Patrick’s firecracker of a personality couldn't be contained and lit up the lives of others, which made his job in the Army diffusing bombs as an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officer so much more appropriate.
Although Patrick grew up in Nixa, where his home was the hills and nature trails of the Ozarks, the mountains of Colorado stole his heart. He had a passion for people, often making friends overnight. He loved to play benign jokes on others and his last great prank had been to hide small rubber ducks for others to find, so that they might have a laugh.
Patrick has been reunited with his beloved grandparents and his Uncle Paul.
His memory will be carried on by his father, Keith Harp and mother, Pam Harp of Nixa; his sister Paige Harp; brother-in- law Patrick Ward of Ozark; brother-in-law Jordan Pickrel and niece Britannia Pickrel of Nixa.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. “To Valhalla brother."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.