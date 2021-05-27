JEFFERSON CITY — Nixa junior Tony Perez broke his own school record on his way to a runner-up finish in the discus at the Class 5 State Track Meet on Thursday.
Perez turned in a throw of 168-4 to beat his previous standard of 164-0.
Perez posted his 168-4 on his first throw. He went on to record heaves of 152-2, 155-2 and 155-9. E’lan Moore, of Lee’s Summit West, was first with a throw of 174-5.
Ozark senior Riley Newsom capped an exceptional one-and-done season by winning a bronze medal in the 400 with a time of 50.18.
Ozark’s Ryan Dotson continued his late-season surge by finishing fourth in the javelin with a throw of 169-1. His best throw was 154-11 leading up to his final attempt. Dotson set a school record last week at Sectionals with a throw of 172-1.
Ozark’s 4 x 200 relay of Anna Hitt, Ella Counts, Blaire Pace and Sydney Johnson earned a fourth-place finish with a time of 1:43.31.
Hitt placed fifth in the 400 in 59.08. The winning time was a 55.23.
Hitt, Wakeman, Pace and Johnson were fifth in the 4 x 400 relay (4:04.52).
Johnson was fifth in the 100 (12.25) and sixth in the 200 (25.29).
The Lady Eagles’ Dakota Hale turned in a throw of 112-6 to place ninth in the javelin.
The boys 4 x 400 relay saw Ozark and Nixa run with each other the entire race. The Tigers’ foursome of Owen Brockman, Price Webb, Newsom and Jake Hubbard posted a 3:27.66 to finish 10th, while the Eagles’ foursome of Kendrick Nall, Dylan Sanders, Spencer Ward and Smith Wheeler was 11th in 3:28.10. Wheeler ran a 50.35 anchor leg.
Nixa’s Afton Hopkins cleared 13-1 to place 10th in the pole vault.
Nixa’s Michael Sportsman placed 10th in the high jump (6-0).
The Eagles’ 4 x 100 relay of Dylan Sanders, Spencer Ward, Aaron Cagle and Austin McCracken was 10th (44.08).
The Lady Eagles’ 4 x 100 relay of Camila Figueroa, Raegan Thomason, Ali Kamies and Faith Chepkondol took 10th (50.81).
Chepkondol finished 10th in the 200 (26.32).
Nixa’s Koby Graham finished 11th in the javelin (145-3).
Wheeler finished 12th in the 400 (51.20).
Nixa's Alicen Ashley was 12th in the 3,200 (11:32).
Ozark’s 4 x 200 relay of Owen Brockman, Price Webb, Riley Newsom and Will Scheer was 13th (1:31.56).
Nixa’s Lily Simmons finished 13th in the high jump (5-1).
The Lady Eagles’ 4 x 800 relay of Ashley, Brookelyn Bidinger, Emily Harris and Macy Kopp placed 13th (10:05). Kopp turned in a 2:29 split while running the anchor leg.
Kopp was 13th in the 800 (2:23).
McCracken was clocked in 11.24 while finishing 14th in the 100.
Brockman ran an 11.29 to place 15th in the 100.
Ellie Kitchin, of Ozark, was 15th in the 1,600 (5:39).
Adri Wakeman, of Ozark, was 15th in the 400 (1:03).
Nixa’s Carter Krummen finished 15th in the discus (134-6).
Kamies was 16th in the 100 (13.12).
Nixa’s Carlee Brumley was 16th in the 300 hurdles (49.60).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.