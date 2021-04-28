Tony Perez has become the third member of his family to etch their name onto Nixa’s track and field records board.
Perez set a new standard for the Eagles in the discus at the Capital City Invitational earlier this month with a throw of 164-0. His older brother, Richard, is part of a 4 x 200 relay that owns a school record and their sister, Lisette, is a part of a 4 x 400 relay that owns a school mark.
Their father, Richard, is an assistant coach for the Eagles and Lady Eagles.
“Having our names up there, all three of us, it’s a good feeling,” Tony said.
Perez was optimistic he had unleashed a possible record throw as soon as he let go of the discus.
“I felt it fly,” he said. “(My form) was really smooth. The smoother and nicer it feels, the farther you will throw it. Coming out of my hand, it felt like the best I’ve thrown all year.”
Perez isn’t content with the record being at 164. The junior aspires has his sights set on climbing further into the 160s or reaching the 170s.
“It was exciting for me when I hit the record. But it’s not where I want to stay,” he said. “I want to hit even farther, so I’m aiming to break my school record more and more. The farther I get the better.”
Perez recorded a throw of 153-0 at Willard’s Jason Pyrah Invitational last week. It earned him a runner-up finish behind Willard’s Marshall Swadley, who had a throw of 171-3.
“I had one good throw today, the others were (average),” Perez said.
Tony, who doubles as a linebacker on Nixa’s football team, said his body type made it natural for him to gravitate toward the field events, rather than be a sprinter like his brother and sister.
“I was bigger. I got thrown into (the discus and shot put),” he said. “I run a little bit every so often to stay in shape so I can throw my best.”
