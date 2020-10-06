Austin McCracken thinks he couldn’t ask for better teammates, from the senior he shares the quarterback job with to the consistently elite running back they share the backfield with.
Nixa showed off a rotation at quarterback in its Backyard Brawl win that the Eagles plan to stick with. Reid Potts returned from a knee injury to start behind center against Ozark and lead the offense on a couple of series. McCracken shouted out the signals the rest of the night.
Nixa coach John Perry planned all week to use two QBs.
“Coach Perry sat us down (last) Sunday and said we were both going to rotate in,” McCracken said. “Reid said (his knee) felt good. We knew we were going to rotate a lot. It was really fun. I had to go in and make the most out of what I got.”
Potts, a senior, has been able to contribute even while sidelined the majority of the season. McCracken, a sophomore who originally was due to play at wideout this fall, values the knowledge Potts has passed along.
“It’s been fun working with him,” McCracken said. “He’s smart, knows the game and helps me a lot. I’m grateful. We have a great relationship.”
The QB rotation gives defenses a different look. At 6-foot-1, Potts is a prototypical pocket passer with a strong arm, while the 5-foot-9 McCracken is a scrambler who has proven himself accurate even while throwing on the run.
“I was proud to see Reid play and told him after the game, ‘I’m so pumped we have two great quarterbacks moving forward,’” Perry said. “I’m excited where we’re going to go.”
“Reid throws the ball more and can throw it deep and I go in for running stuff,” McCracken said.
McCracken may like to downplay his impact passing the ball. But he’s been prolific since Week One. With a scoring strike to Josh Bray to start the scoring against Ozark, McCracken has 12 touchdown passes.
McCracken enjoyed his first taste of the Backyard Brawl. He and fellow super soph, Ramone Green, felt they were living out a dream by leading Nixa past Ozark.
“I remember all the junior high games we played with Ozark and thinking, ‘Dang, I hope we can do this someday (on Friday nights),” McCracken said. “We’ve kept working and here we are.”
“We’d sit up in the stands and think, ‘Maybe one day we’ll be out there playing.’ Now, here we are,” Green said. “It’s fun for me to be back there with Austin. He’s like a brother to me. We’ve been around each other since the third or fourth grade. Coming out together and competing is great.”
