Matias Moreno sports the hair of a rock star, with his locks flowing well beyond the cover of his helmet. The Nixa offensive lineman can’t remember the last time he visited a barber.
“It’s been three or four years since I had it cut, I couldn't even tell you when,” Moreno said. “I think about cutting it sometimes. But as of now, I'm not. It's kind of my thing. I feel like it's good luck. If I cut it, it might ruin some of my luck.”
“We need to make sure nobody cuts it so he doesn't end up like Samson,” Eagles coach John Perry said, making reference to the Biblical character. “We want him to keep his strength.”
Moreno, a left guard, was at the core of the Nixa offensive line’s effort last week that helped quarterback Austin McCracken throw for a school-record four touchdowns and running back Ramone Green reach 100 yards rushing.
Whichever Eagle had the ball, it was likely Moreno was in front of him clearing a path with a bruising block. The 5-foot-10, 250-pounder has exceptional quickness for a lineman.
It was a grand debut, especially considering Moreno and left tackle Josh Jones are the only returnees along the offensive line. For center Garrett Davidson, right guard Thomas Schulte and right tackle Sam Brower, it was their first varsity starting assignment.
“We’re trying to get these younger guys up to our level,” Moreno said. “I think it's important to have a big role in helping the younger guys. I hope they're listening. It seems like they do. They 're getting better and better every day. They're younger and still learning. They're actually learning quicker than I thought they would.”
Moreno has quickly endeared himself to new Nixa coach John Perry and vice-versa.
“Matias is a quality kid. If you need something, just call him. Him and Josh Jones besides him have been wonderful,” Perry said.
“Since he was an offensive lineman himself, I think he has a lot more sympathy for us because he knows how hard we work,” Moreno said.
Indeed, Perry appreciates the work of his offensive linemen on and off the field. Over the summer when Perry and his family moved from Pearl, Mississippi, to Nixa, he called upon his offensive linemen for helping hands to move furniture into his house.
“We re-did our floors, so we had moved our whole house into the carport. From the carport to the house, they moved everything,” Perry said. “They were unbelievable. They're great kids. I've always said heaven is going to be full of offensive linemen.”
“He has a lot of stuff, so I’m sure our help was really needed,” Moreno said. “He has a piano and some desks. They were pretty heavy. It definitely took more than one guy.”
Naturally, Perry rewarded his offensive linemen with what they love best, namely food and lots of it.
“We took care of them I promise you,” Perry said. “I want to say they went and got them a buffet afterward. They either went and got themselves a king burrito or went to a Chinese buffet.”
