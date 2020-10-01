New Nixa coach John Perry, of course, is experiencing this week all the hoopla leading up to the Backyard Brawl for the first time. But he feels like he’s already very familiar with the rivalry.
The equivalent to Ozark-Nixa in Perry’s old stomping grounds of northeast Mississippi is Pearl-Brandon. He was a player and coach for Pearl.
“I’m excited to compare this to the rivalry we had back home. I would think they’re going to be very similar,” Perry said. “The Pearl-Brandon rivalry goes back to 1947 and there is a lot of bad blood between those two cities, like I’m sure this one has its own fair share.”
He embraces such a tradition-rich, emotion-packed series.
“I used to tell the guys at Peal, ‘You’re very fortunate to play in a game in which everybody is so passionate about the two teams, that’s special,’” Perry said. “Some schools have a rivalry but it’s not to the magnitude of Nixa-Ozark and Pearl-Brandon.
“Normally, as a coach, you don’t have to do much to fire the players up,” he added. “They’re fired up when they walk into the stadium. You really have to work the other way and try to get them to come down a little bit so they’re not too fired up.”
Perry will try to keep practices this week as normal as every other week.
“Who we’re playing, honestly, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, doesn’t really matter,” he said. “We’ve got to get a game plan in and be focused on ourselves getting better.”
Having watched Ozark on game film, Perry has been impressed with what he has seen from the Tigers, particularly at the skill positions offensively.
“I’ve been watching them for several weeks and think they’re a good football team,” he said. “I love the quarterback (Cannon Cox). I think he’ll make all the plays and get his team in the right position. If you fall asleep, he’ll throw a touchdown over your head. The fullback (Tylr Bolin) is tough as nails and (Ethan Pritchard) is as good a high school player as I’ve seen. They have a lot of good players and their coach has done a fantastic job getting them to where they are at.”
As for where Nixa stands, Perry is pleased with the Eagles’ continued progress. Nixa has outscored its five victims by a combined total of 205-53. Other than Joplin, no one has put up more than one touchdown against the Eagles’ defense.
“Defensively, our coaches are doing a fantastic job getting our kids in the right position,” Perry said. “Our kids are playing with a lot of confidence. They’re flying around and making plays. I thought (two weeks ago) against Republic was one of the finest defensive performances I’ve seen. If we keep playing like that, we’re going to have a chance to win a bunch of games.”
Perry adds it’s exciting to see the potential he and his coaches see in their team.
“We met the other day and right off the bat, our conversation was about what we can we do to get better,” he said. “Every coach at every position can list several things we can do to get better. We’re not there, yet. We’re not close. But we’re closer than we were last week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.