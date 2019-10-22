Sparta celebrated persimmons with Persimmon Days Oct. 18-19.
This year’s festival included a vendor village with food, crafts and live entertainment at Roller Park, a barbecue cook-off and a parade.
Persimmon trees generally bear fruit in September and October, so Sparta’s fall festival coincides with the time when the fruit is usually ripe and fit for eating. Persimmons are often made into pudding, bread, jams or jellies and sometimes pie.
