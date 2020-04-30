“We have saved lives. Make no mistake about it,” Springfield Mayor Ken McClure said.
Elected and health officials in Springfield announced plans for the first phase of economic recovery from COVID-19 on April 30, changes that will go into effect at the stroke of midnight on May 4.
The Springfield policies are expected to serve as the blueprint for Christian County, Ozark and Nixa, which have generally followed Springfield’s policies in order to issue COVID-19 prevention orders to the public that are consistent with one another.
On May 4, nearly all businesses and organizations in Springfield will be allowed to open, but with a measured approach. Public health experts will continue collecting data and watching the numbers closely.
Businesses in Springfield will be required to maintain physical distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hygiene and cleanliness orders.
Public gatherings are limited to no more than 15 people.
“These, too, will remain closed, at least for 21 days,” McClure said.
That extends an order limiting gatherings out to May 23. Event venues, churches, bowling alleys, museums, bars, nightclubs, sports venues, fitness classes, places with live performances and other places where people might congregate are not allowed to open yet.
Springfield businesses that were previously designated as non-essential are required by the new order to limit the number of customers who may be inside the business at any given time. That limit is determined by the total square footage of the part of the building where customers have access to the business. It’s calculated by taking the square footage, dividing it by 30 and multiplying it by .25. For example, a 2,500-square foot business will be allowed a maximum of 20 customers inside.
The Springfield order is set to expire May 31, which McClure said makes it consistent with a statewide order from Gov. Mike Parson. Public gathering limits could be relaxed before May 31, depending on recommendations from the health department and other public health officials.
The full text of the order for Springfield and Greene County may be found here: https://www.springfieldmo.gov/DocumentCenter/View/48733/Road-to-Recovery-Phase-1-Order.
Economic development data shows that at least 75 percent of the population of Ozark and Nixa commutes into Greene County for work on a typical work day.
Ozark order expected late May 30
The Christian County Commission was scheduled to meet Thursday morning to discuss COVID-19 prevention orders that would take effect on May 4, but postponed the meeting to Friday morning in order to wait to examine the full text of Springfield and Greene County’s orders, according to Christian County Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips.
The mayors of Ozark and Nixa are also expected to make economic recovery orders at some point April 30, or May 1. Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner is expected to issue some type of order on COVID-19 spread prevention late in the day Thursday.
Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers said he has lost count of the calls and messages he has received from business owners who want to know what the finer points of that order will be.
“I know our business community needs to know, ‘What are we doing?’ I can assure you of this, Ozark is opening. Ozark is opening in a controlled, safe yet productive manner. It will not be as conservative as Springfield, but it’s not going to be a full-blown, ‘Go back to life as normal as you know it,’” Childers said.
Childers said that mayors and administrators from Ozark, Nixa and Republic were in conversations with each other at about 7 p.m. on April 29, and had reached a consensus about orders that would span from May 4-31.
The plan changed on the morning of April 30.
“We were ready, and then we basically got contacted today for more meetings,” Childers said.
Childers was one of several officials who received calls from the CEOs of Springfield hospitals who told him they were concerned with “going too far, too fast,” with relaxing restrictions on movement.
“Everybody needs to understand that Ozark is going to open, but we’re going to open in steps,” Childers said. “We don’t want to be reckless, we don’t want to be irresponsible, but we all have different objectives that we have to achieve.”
Ozark, Nixa and Republic are still communicating with one another, and their policies may have some differences from the policies in Springfield.
“Our smaller communities have different economies, and while it may be doable for Springfield to continue to hang on, we are not in that position. A lot of our businesses are struggling, and they are really at the point where they have to make a decision, because if they are not able to do something, they may not make it,” Childers said.
For elected and appointed officials in Ozark, Nixa and the rest of Christian County, how to treat COVID-19 prevention through the month of May has become a balancing act of health, business and political pressures.
“It’s a very hard place to be right now,” Childers said. “The responsibility and the burden is all on the local community to decide what they want to do.”
Some angst on all sides
Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard, whose influence has sprawled into surrounding counties.
Christian County, and all of the communities therein, is part of the Springfield Metropolitan Statistical Area. The area is comprised of Christian, Dallas, Greene, Polk and Webster counties.
For weeks, Goddard and elected officials from Greene and Christian Counties have discussed a shared regional philosophy on COVID-19 recovery. It’s a philosophy that has been applied to public health and economic problems.
“It’s not going to be a health department that gets us out of this. It’s not going to be a city council or a hospital system. Everybody needs to take ownership of this crisis, stay informed about the data, stay informed about what they can do to protect themselves, their neighbors, their family members. Together, just as we’ve fared very well, we can continue that trajectory moving forward,” Goddard said at a Springfield City Council meeting April 28.
Two days later, Goddard had new data to share. Greene County has had 96 cases of COVID-19 since its first case was diagnosed March 12. As of April 30, 17 of those cases are still active, and eight persons have died.
Christian County leads the metro area with 20 cases of COVID-19, followed by Webster County with 15, Dallas County with two and Polk County with one case.
All of those totals, Goddard said, are encouraging when it comes to preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
“This is no accident, this is no fluke, this is solid public health science applied in a way that successfully prevented disease spread,” Goddard said.
Goddard acknowledged that he and other public health experts have received criticism for how COVID-19 prevention measures, namely stay-at-home orders, have impacted economics and business operations.
“I know there will be some who say this is evidence that we overreacted. I know there will be some who declare, ‘mission accomplished,’ and want to fully reopen,” Goddard said. “Our strategies have worked, and when your strategies are working, you don’t toss them aside. You don’t throw away what is working, you continue to go down the path of what has been effective while paving the way to gradually return to a new normal.”
NOTE: This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day of April 30, 2020.
