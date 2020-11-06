Christmas music and the chatter of a crowd filled the courthouse lawn and spilled out across the square in downtown Ozark on Thursday night. Temperatures were still on the warm side, but people seemed ready to usher in the winter holiday season.
Choir and band ensembles from the Ozark School District provided the entertainment on the steps of the Christian County Historic Courthouse and at the gazebo on the northwest corner of the lawn. The musical performances marked the start of the Ozark Historic River District’s Holiday Extravaganza, three nights of downtown shops staying open late and encouraging Ozark residents to come downtown to get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping.
The musical performances served as a preview of what the future could hold for the historic courthouse lawn. The Ozark Historic River District received a $30,000 grant from Impact 100 Ozark to be put toward restoring and expanding the gazebo, making it suitable for hosting events and serving as a communal gathering place.
The Ozark Historic River District is an organization dedicated to revitalizing the part of central Ozark along and off of Third Street. Its boundaries include the downtown square, as well as the Finley River Bridge. In 2017, Ozark received a downtown revitalization grant from Missouri Main Street Connection, a cost-sharing program that helps enhance downtown business districts across the state. The grant launched the Historic River District organization.
A 600-square foot patio on the west side of the gazebo will be lined with pavers. There will be an opportunity for members of the public to sponsor the project by purchasing engraved pavers, which will be similar to some of the bricks on the outer perimeter of the Ozark square.
(0) comments
