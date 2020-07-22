The Nixa Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation of what was to be NixaFest.
Organizers tried to scramble up a Main Street event to celebrate Nixa in the wake of the 2020 Nixa Sucker Days festival being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NixaFest was to a be a socially-distanced event that would feature live music, carnival rides, food trucks, a farmers market, vendors and a lively downtown atmosphere on South Main Street.
NixaFest was slated for Aug. 7-8, but Nixa Chamber of Commerce President Chris Russell said the event has been called off after organizers conferred with the staff of the Christian County Health Department and evaluated the latest figures for the spread of COVID-19 in Christian County.
“The current recommendations and guidelines would make it impossible to host the event as planned,” Russell said in a letter to chamber members. “We respect the current guidelines and do not want to jeopardize the health and safety of all those involved.”
Russell said he regrets the cancelation, but defers to the interest of public safety in calling off the festival.
