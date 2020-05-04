It remains to be seen what, if any, plans will be made for seniors from spring sports to strap on their high school uniforms one more time.
In lieu of the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association's announcement last month that seniors could remain eligible to play school sports this summer, athletic directors are pondering the possibilities of keeping seniors involved.
But don't expect any semblance of a full schedule from the cancelled spring sports season to be played this summer.
"At this point, there is no plan for spring sports to be played this summer," Nixa AD Brandon Clark said.
"I don't see Ozark track, tennis or soccer hosting events or going to events," Ozark AD Yancey Little said.
Clark speculated of some sort of send-off for seniors.
"MSHSAA opened up the opportunity for seniors to possibly do a one-time senior event, since they lost their season," he said.
On the small-schools scene, SWCL schools will welcome senior baseball and softball players to play in their summer league slates.
"Baseball and softball will play some summer games and will allow seniors to play, if they are still around and want to," Billings AD Kendall Tilley said. "Basically it’s just allowing seniors a chance to get some type of closure on the year and a chance to play some games with their teammates."
The prospect of seniors from fall or winter sports taking part in summer activities doesn't seem likely.
"I see coaches being busy with their athletes attending team camps, working on fundamentals and having to hit the gym to make up for lost time," Spokane AD Kyle Johnson said.
"As ADs, we agree the summer is time to get your next group ready," Little said. "I don't see football, basketball or other sports from the fall or winter keeping seniors around."
