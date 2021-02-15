Christian County and the rest of southwest Missouri fall under a Winter Storm Warning extended as cold, snow and chilly winds are likely to persist through Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Springfield forecast additional snowfall and the growing potential for more winter weather to hit southwest Missouri on Tuesday.
On Monday morning, a weather station in downtown Ozark measured a temperature of -3 degrees Fahrenheit, and a wind out of the north making the air feel like -14 degrees.
The average low temperature for Feb. 15 in Ozark is 26 degrees, and the record was -5, putting Ozark just shy of setting a record low on Monday. Wind chills as low as -25 degrees are expected.
Tuesday morning is expected to be the coldest period of the winter storm event.
The National Weather Service issued several warnings about specific conditions. The extreme cold is a rarity for Christian County.
“Wind chill values as low as -25F are quite rare for this regional and have not been experienced here in several years. Snow events with temperatures this cold are also rate in this area,” the warning reads.
The National Weather Service warns that outdoor exposure to the cold may be dangerous without proper precautions. Frostbite and hypothermia might be possible for persons who stay outside for extended periods of time.
“Those who travel and possibly slide off the road will be exposed to very cold temperatures. Have a plan ready if you travel,” a statement from the NWS reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.