Ozark police concluded that a child shouting from a moving vehicle and sparking concerns of a kidnapping was “an attempt at misguided humor.”
The police department released a statement on April 7, five days after officers began to investigate reports of a young girl yelling, “I have been kidnapped” from a vehicle that sped from a business district in northern Ozark on the afternoon of April 2.
Police identified and found the drier of a blue Dodge Durango SUC that left the area of 1700 James River Road “at a high rate of speed” at 2:53 p.m., as a child shouted through an open window.
“The incident was confirmed to be a false report of an abduction/kidnapping, but instead verified as an attempt at misguided humor,” the statement from Ozark Police Chief Justin Arnold reads.
Police concluded the investigation by thanking members of the general public who reported the incident and provided tips when officers sought out the driver of the SUV.
