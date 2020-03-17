If you need the police, they will be there. However, their response may be a bit different than you expect.
The Nixa Police Department announced some precautionary measures it will take, effective March 17, in response to the COVID-19 virus pandemic sweeping the globe. The police department is making moves its senior officers hope will be serve the health and safety of the public and the police officers who patrol Nixa.
Effective immediately, Nixa police scaled back responses to minor medical calls. According to a press release, the police will also take some calls for service over the phone rather than respond immediately in person. These types of calls include, but are not limited to:
- Animal complaints
- Delayed reporting of auto accidents
- Civil matters
- Forgery/Counterfeit
- Fraud
- Harassment
- Juvenile problems
- Miscellaneous ordinance violations
- Violations not in progress such as peace disturbance, property damage and theft.
Nixa police officers will still be on patrol and will still respond to calls for service. “However, we will attempt to respect the social distance recommendations made by health officials. If Nixa police respond to your home, our officers will ask that you meet them on your porch and maintain 6-10 foot minimum distance,” Drew Douglas, the city of Nixa’s public information officer wrote in press release. “This effort is intended to limit officer exposure to potentially infected persons as much as possible while still providing police services and maintaining a healthy police department.”
Instead of coming to the station to report any issues, Nixa residents are business owners are encouraged to call dispatch first at (417) 582-1030 and to request phone contact from an officer.
In case of emergency, as always, call 911.
