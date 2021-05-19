One man is dead and another person is in police custody after a shooting in Ozark on May 19.
Police were called to a house on North 31st Street, just east of Fremont Road, at 11:30 a.m. for a medical call. When police arrived at the house, they found a man dead outside.
Officers determined that man had suffered a gunshot wound. The Ozark Police Department reports that it took “a person of interest” into custody.
Police are still investigating the circumstances of the death, but are calling it a homicide investigation.
