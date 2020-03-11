One person is dead and another “person of interest” is in police custody in Ozark.
The Ozark Police Department announced at about 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon that one person died at a house at 1003 West South Street. Police surrounded the property with caution tape as they investigated the scene.
According to a press release from the Ozark Police Department, officers were called to the home at 2:07 p.m. to investigate a woman’s death.
One person is being held in relation to the death investigation. As of 4 p.m. on March 11, no one has been charged with any crimes in connection to the investigation.
The house is located between two businesses, General Rental Center and Best Friends Animal Hospital. It is situated with South Street, or Business Highway 65, to the south and West Windsor Street to the north.
Ozark Police Chief Justin Arnold said that the Ozark Police Department is the only law enforcement agency investigating the death at this time.
