A man is in jail after and accused of threatening Nixa high school students with a gun.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies apprehended and arrested a man suspected of threatening teenagers with a firearm on the campus of Nixa’s SCORE high school on Jan. 22. An incident on the campus occurred at 2:31 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 14 and State Route M.
According to a press release from Nixa Public Schools, a man in the parking lot of the school showed a gun and allegedly brandished it toward five students.
The man is not a student.
Nixa’s school resource officer reportedly shared a description of the man with other law enforcement agencies. Information has been turned over to the Christian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which could result in criminal charges.
SCORE is Nixa’s alternative high school.
