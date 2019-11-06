The Ozark Police Department seeks help from the public in finding a missing teenager.
Josiah Robert Harvison, 14, was last seen on Longview Road, located between North 21st Street and Fremont Road in northern Ozark, west of U.S. Highway 65 near Tracker Marine. Harvison was reportedly last seen Nov. 5, at 11 p.m.
Harvison is believed to be wearing blue jeans and blue or grey jacket with stripes.
“Josiah is likely on foot and will be traveling to an unknown location,” a statement from the Ozark Police Department reads. “If you have seen Josiah Harvison since Nov. 5, 2019, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Ozark Police Department immediately.”
Harvison is described as 5-foot-4, 125 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. Harvison reportedly has a mole on the right side of his face, just above his upper lip.
If you have seen Josiah Harvison, or have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Ozark Police Department at (417) 581-6600.
