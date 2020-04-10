Police officers in Clever encourage the citizens they protect to follow social distancing guidelines from the CDC, but they also wanted to let them know that “Clever rocks.”
In the spirit of Easter egg hiding and hunting, police in Clever put out an all points bulletin to citizens about an overnight visit from a creature named the “Police-ter Bunny.”
The bunny reportedly hid 10 rocks around town. The rocks are painted bright colors with different decorations. Some were Easter themed, one celebrates the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and another bears a strong resemblance to Captain America’s shield. The police extended an offer from the Police-ter bunny: find a rock, take it to the police station, collect a prize.
“If you are on your way to your essential job, business, or exercising by walking, running or biking, keep an eye open for one of those rocks,” a message on the police department’s official Facebook page reads.
As is often the case when the police turn to the public for help, they are offering a reward. Rock finders can then bring the rock to the Clever Police Department and exchange it for an Easter basket full of goodies.
The Police-ter bunny rock hunt began on Friday and will last as long as the 10 hidden rocks are outside. If you find one over the weekend, you are asked to wait until Monday to stop by the police station and claim your prize.
The Clever police hope that the rock hunt might encourage people to get outside and take a walk or a jog, provided they adhere to public health recommendations to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“The Police-ter Bunny kept social distancing standards in mind when placing the rocks,” the Clever police told the public.
