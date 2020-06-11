The Christian County Health Department warns the general public of the potential for community spread of the COVID-19 virus on the dates of June 3 and 4.
A patient who tested positive for COVID-19 is not a resident of Christian County, but visited three businesses in Ozark while they were symptomatic for the novel coronavirus, according to the health department.
If you were at the locations listed at the same dates and times as the COVID-19 patient, you are considered to be at low risk for contracting the virus. However, health officials ask that you monitor for symptoms. In the event that symptoms develop, you are advised to isolate yourself from others and contact your medical provider to determine further treatments.
Sometime on June 3 or June 4, the patient visited Evolution Fitness on Walk On Drive in Ozark between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. They could not recall the exact date. On June 3, the patient was at the Kum & Go connivence store on North 21st Street in Ozark at 9 a.m. for a short period of time.
On June 4, the patient shopped at the Price Cutter grocery store on North 17th Street in Ozark at 8 p.m. and was in the store until about 8:20 p.m.
There have been 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Christian County documented through nasal swab testing, called PCR testing, which identifies the presence of viral RNA detected through genetic testing. Four additional probable cases in Christian County have been identified through antibody testing, which is done using a blood draw.
Latest COVID-19 guidelines
Facts are taken from research resources including the Mayo Clinic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, CoxHealth and Mercy.
For healthy people
-Avoid contact with persons who are sick.
-If you feel sick, stay at home.
-Wash your hands often, using soap and warm water and spending at least 20 seconds washing each time.
-To the best extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places. Use a tissue or a sleeve to cover your hand. If you must touch a high-touch surface or item (such as door handles, pin pads, elevator buttons or handrails), wash your hands afterwards.
-Avoid crowds, especially in poorly-ventilated areas.
-Clean or disinfect your home to remove germs. Frequently clean items and surfaces that are frequently touched.
Symptoms of COVID-19
Common signs: fever, cough, fatigue
Other symptoms: shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, muscle aches, chills, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, headache, chest pain
When to see a doctor
Seek immediate medical help if you have trouble breathing, persistent chest pain or pressure, blue lips or face. Contact your doctor or local clinic for guidance.
Complications
Most people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms. However, the disease can cause severe medical complications in some patients, including death. Complications may include:
-Pneumonia or trouble breathing
-Multiple organ failure
-Heart problems
-Blood clots
-Acute kidney injury
-Additional viral and/or bacterial infections
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.