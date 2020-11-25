After being convinced to give football a try his senior year at Nixa, Smith Wheeler is now hearing talk that maybe he should think about catching the pigskin at the college level, as well.
Wheeler’s grandfather, Bill, is helping him with his college search as an insightful coordinator with a genuine vested interest in his client. Having served a lifetime in education as a teacher, coach and superintendent, Bill has been exchanging correspondence with college coaches.
“He’s been helping me with my college search for track. Now, he’s been saying, ‘Should I talk to football coaches, too?’” Smith said. “He loved it that I played this year. He was always trying to get me out for football. He loves it, he played it and coached it. He brings (college football) up a lot. I told him I haven’t thought that far ahead, yet. I just came out for football this year for fun and do what I could to help the team.”
Wheeler proved to be a natural on the gridiron. After not playing football since he was a freshman, he finished the year with 33 receptions for 581 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 17.6 yards per catch. His 170 yards receiving versus Lee’s Summit West set a single-game school record.
Most impressive, Wheeler made over-the-shoulder catches while draped by a defender look almost routine. He showed on such receptions his hand-eye coordination is exceptional, sparking optimism by observers that his skill-set could carry over to the college level.
Wheeler figures to be in line for several post-season honors. His numbers are about the same as the stats Nixa grad Evann Long put up a year ago. Long had 38 catches for 639 yards and five touchdowns. His 169 yards receiving versus Carl Junction was the school’s previous single-game standard.
Long was named All-COC First-Team and Class 5 All-State Third-Team.
Just as Long opted to pursue baseball at Pitt State, Wheeler suspects he won’t try to play football at the next level.
“I’ve considered it, thinking maybe I could do both football and track in college,” Wheeler said. “But I don’t think I’ll play football. I’m really glad I played football this year. I didn’t think I would have so much fun doing something outside of track. This was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life.
“I think football has given me even more motivation (for track),” he added. “I love competing in whatever sport I’m in. Anything I do, I want to be the best I can at it."
A 200 and 400 sprinter, Wheeler was part of Nixa’s 4 x 400 relay in 2018 that was fourth at State in a school-record time of 3:21.87. After missing out on his junior season due to COVID-19, he’s looking forward to going out with a bang as a senior.
“I’m taking a couple weeks off and then will be back out on the track in December,” he said. “I’ll be ready to compete at indoor meets in January.”
