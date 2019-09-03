Someone who is from Nixa or has traveled through Nixa has $50,000 waiting for them.
The Missouri Lottery announced an unclaimed lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Nixa store, and is searching for the person who bought it.
A Powerball ticket was purchased at the Joji Quick Stop convenience store on North Main Street in Nixa prior to a drawing held on July 3. The prize expires on Dec. 30, 2019.
“Empty your drawers and check your pockets,” the Missouri Lottery advises players in a press release. “You could have a winning ticket waiting to be claimed.”
The ticket’s numbers are 40, 43, 45, 50 and 61 with a Powerball number of 25.
The Missouri Lottery’s nearest regional office is in Springfield at 1506 East Raynell Place, which is near the intersection of Battlefield Road and South Delaware Avenue.
