SPRINGDALE — Ozark’s wrestling team defeated Greenwood (Arkansas), Cassville, Springdale Har-Ber (Arkansas) North Desoto (Arkansas) and Willard to win the championship at the Diamond State Duals.
Going unbeaten for Ozark were Braxton Strick (138), Thomas Rushing (182) and Hunter Tennison (285).
Strick collected four first-period pins and a 10-0 majority decision, while upping his record to 23-0.
Tennison had three first-period pins and received two forfeits to improve to 21-0.
Elijah Maskrod (132), Brock Sundlie (145) and Lucas Campbell (152) each had four wins.
Moore sweeps foes at Duals
Nixa’s wrestling team picked up wins over Columbia Hickman, Monett, Ray-Pec and Carthage at the Carthage Duals.
The Eagles’ Zan Fugitt (113), Peyton Moore (120), Michael Turner (195) and John Gholson (220) were all undefeated
Gholson recoded three pins. Fugitt had two pins and a pair of 15-0 technical fall victories. Moore posted three pins and had a win by forfeit.
Moore is 15-0 on the season, while Fugitt is 14-1 and Gholson is 12-1
Nixa falls in triple overtime
Nixa’s girls basketball team lost 61-58 to West Plains in triple overtime in the White Division final at the Pink & White Lady Classic.
Macie Conway netted 20 points and Ali Kamies and Norah Clark each had 10 for the Lady Eagles (9-3).
Ozark loses to Strafford
Ozark’s girls basketball team fell 43-40 to Strafford in a consolation game at the Pink & White Lady Classic.
Billings take third place
Billings’ boys basketball team let a 20-point halftime lead slip away while falling 64-55 to Forsyth in the semifinal round at the Walnut Grove Tournament.
Billings was outscored by Forsyth 23-6 in the third quarter. Colton Plowman collected 25 points and Hayden Fender had nine points and 12 rebounds to lead the Wildcats.
Billings was without Kyler Tennis, its leading scorer.
The Wildcats downed Conway 70-40 in the third-place game, as Fender scored 21 points.
Fender and Plowman were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Sparta edges Crane
Sparta’s girls basketball team pulled out a 59-56 win against Crane in a consolation game at the Walnut Grove Tournament.
Laney Humble was named to the All-Tournament Team for the Lady Trojans (9-1).
Spokane 2-2 at tourney
Spokane’s boys basketball team ended the Blue & Gold Tournament with a 55-43 loss to Willow Springs in a consolation game.
Earlier, the Owls downed Marshfield 49-44 in overtime.
