Ozark's girls basketball team picked up its biggest win on the season Thursday by upsetting Columbia Rock Bridge 48-48.
The Lady Tigers (3-7) held a 25-18 lead at halftime.
Chadwick, Sparta roll
Chadwick and Sparta both were victorious in first-round action at the Sparta Tournament.
Chadwick whipped Greenwood 56-38, while Sparta routed Morrisville 78-18.
Semifinals are on tap tonight.
Eagles, Lady Eagles win on road
Nixa's boys wrestling team beat Seckman 52-20, as Peyton Moore (120) remained undefeated.
The Lady Eagles also won 48-30.
Eagles 52, Seckman 20
132: Deagan Fugitt (NIXA) over Drake Jenkins (SECKMAN) (MD 9-0) 138: Cole Crahan (NIXA) over Aydan Cook (SECKMAN) (Fall 0:15) 145: Dylan Carter (NIXA) over Brandon Borawski (SECKMAN) (Fall 1:04) 152: Alexander Bewley (NIXA) over Cain Frey (SECKMAN) (Fall 4:18) 160: Cole Ruble (SECKMAN) over (NIXA) (For.) 170: Michael Stivers (SECKMAN) over Porter Osborne (NIXA) (Dec 8-4) 182: Jayden Ashlock (SECKMAN) over Avry Rutherford (NIXA) (TF 19-4 5:02) 195: Michael Turner (NIXA) over Noa Isaia (SECKMAN) (Fall 2:17) 220: John Gholson (NIXA) over Domanic Medeiros (SECKMAN) (Fall 1:17) 285: Charles Speake (NIXA) over Matt Zeller (SECKMAN) (Fall 0:46) 106: Brayden Burke (SECKMAN) over Trenton Sanders (NIXA) (Dec 12-6) 113: Zan Fugitt (NIXA) over Mathew Cook (SECKMAN) (Fall 1:17) 120: Peyton Moore (NIXA) over Xander Harris (SECKMAN) (Fall 1:11) 126: Zachary Warren (SECKMAN) over Dylan Webster (NIXA) (Dec 9-3),
Lady Eagles 48, Seckman 30
117: Emily Palos (SECKMAN) over Emily Thomassen (NIXA) (Fall 2:52) 122: Double Forfeit 127: Katie Faulk (NIXA) over Mya Duke (SECKMAN) (Fall 0:39) 132: Madison Conrad (SECKMAN) over Kirsten Fugitt (NIXA) (Fall 0:49) 137: Hannah Tackett (SECKMAN) over Addison Eli (NIXA) (Fall 3:55) 143: Harper Simpson (NIXA) over (SECKMAN) (For.) 151: Emily Mitchell (SECKMAN) over (NIXA) (For.) 159: Destiny Brown (SECKMAN) over (NIXA) (For.) 174: Billie Garner (NIXA) over (SECKMAN) (For.) 195: Harmony Rust (NIXA) over Autumn Dishner (SECKMAN) (Fall 1:57) 235: Jordan Brooks (NIXA) over (SECKMAN) (For.) 102: Ashlyn Eli (NIXA) over (SECKMAN) (For.) 107: Micyala Ballew (NIXA) over Shelby Lundstrom (SECKMAN) (Fall 0:35) 112: Brittany Williams (NIXA) over (SECKMAN) (For.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.