Holden Sabor, Caleb Casto and Greydon Miller all starred in the Ozark baseball team’s 6-0 whipping of Branson on Tuesday.
Sabor pitched a five-hit, complete-game shutout. He struck out eight and threw a first-pitch strike to 20 batters.
Casto collected a pair of hits and three RBIs to lead Ozark’s offense. Miller added two hits of his own and drove in two runs.
The Tigers (5-8) plated two runs in the first inning, one in the second and three more in the sixth.
Eagles edge Willard
Nixa’s baseball team blanked Willard 1-0 in a COC showdown.
Winning pitcher Isaac Mitchell fanned nine while throwing a seven-hit shutout.
The Eagles’ lone run came on a third-inning RBI-single by Jaret Nelson.
Lady Trojans win big
Natalie Wilks struck out 15 in the Sparta softball team’s 10-0, five-inning rout of Spokane.
Wilks allowed one hit.
Averi Leyland was 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Sparta’s offense.
Lady Eagles blank Kickapoo
Nixa’s soccer team took care of Kickapoo by a 3-0 count Monday.
Abby Harrison, Kelsi Moore and Bailey Reynolds each netted a goal for the Lady Eagles. Emily Sutherland provided an assist.
Madelyn Wilcox posted the shutout.
Nixa (6-2) is at the Kickapoo Shootout this weekend. The Lady Eagles will meet Jefferson City at 2 p.m. Friday.
