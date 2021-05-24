Spokane’s Sam Shuman took first place in the 3,200 at the Class 2 State Track Meet over the weekend.
Shuman, who won a state title in cross country last fall, recorded a winning time of 9:31.54.
Shuman placed third in the 800 (2:00) and fifth in the 1,600 (4:31).
The Lady Owls’ Lily Hunsucker earned a medal by finishing sixth in the 1,600 (5:26).
Hunsucker was 11th in the 800 (2:28), as was Maggie Czachowski in the 300 hurdles (48.58).
Spokane’s 4 x 400 relay was 10th (4:20) and its 3,200 relay 11th (10:38).
Owls’ Cooper State runner-up
Spokane senior Christian Cooper’d bid for a state championship came up one stroke short, as he was runner-up at the Class 1 State Golf Tournament.
Cooper finished with a two-round total of 147. He was tied for the first-round lead with a 73. Orrick’s Dylan Cornstock won by shooting a 73 both days.
At the Class 4 State Tournament, Nixa’s Chandler Burch 54th with a two-round total of 158. He shot an 80 and 78. The Eagles’ Johnathan Miller was 73rd with a 169.
Ozark’s Carter Jackson was 67th with a 163 and Boston Huddleston 79th with a 185.
Lady Tigers lose in final
Ozark’s soccer team bowed to Kickapoo 1-0 in the Class 4 District 10 championship match.
The Lady Tigers (14-11-1) had won eight of nine matches leading up to the final.
Clever drops title tilt
Clever’s baseball team was blanked 1-0 by Strafford in the Class 3 District 11 championship game.
The Jays (15-8) won 11 of their final 13 games.
Billings wins District final
Billings’ baseball team won the Class 1 District 5 championship by beating Exeter 8-1.
The Wildcats improved to 14-8.
Chadwick wins three medals
Chadwick’s Abi Smith placed sixth in the long jump to lead the Cardinals’ medalists at the Class 1 State Track Meet.
Smith earned sixth place with a leap of 15-11/2.
Freshman Lexi Loveland placed eighth in the 1600 (5:46). She improved her PR by eight seconds.
Zack Loveland was 8th in 300 hurdles (43.53) and 11th in the high jump (5-111/4).
Sparta’s House 15th
Sparta’s Ben House finished 15th in the shot put (41-01/2) at the Class 2 State Track Meet.
