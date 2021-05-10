Spokane’s Sam Shuman and Ellison Mehrhoff both won gold medals in Class 2 District 6 action at Reeds Spring on Saturday.
Shuman won the 3,200 (9:47) and was second in the 800 (2:03) and 1,600 (4:48).
The Owls’ Shaun Ballard was second in the javelin (134-9) and third in the shot put (42-71/2).
Shuman, Grant Stewart, Dennis Nord and Trevor Talley were third in the 4 x 400 relay (3:47).
Sparta’s Ben House took second in the shot put (44-6) and third in the discus (120-11)
On the girls side, Mehrhoff cleared 4-73/4 to win the high jump by nearly two inches.
Spokane’s Lily Hunsucker was second in the 800 (2:30) and third in the 1,600 (5:38). Maggie Czachowski placed second in the 300 hurdles (49.73). Madison King finished third in the 3,200 (13:02), as did Madison Bonzer in the javelin (84-1).
The Lady Owls’ 4 x 400 relay of Hunsucker, Czachowski, Sydney Bryan and Paige Crabtree posted a 4:29 en route to a second-place finish and their 4 x 800 relay of Crabtree, Hunsucker, King and Mehrhoff was clocked in 10:59 while finishing second.
Sparta’s Shelby McMurry was runner-up in the 400 (1:03). The Lady Trojans’ 4 x 800 relay of McMurry, Kimber Rains, Lanie Humble and Rylie McMurry recorded a 11:39 to take third.
Clever’s Flood four-time winner
Clever’s Grant Pellham, Jayleign Flood, Riley Britton and Chloe Smith claimed first-place finishes at the Mid-Lakes Conference Track Meet.
On the girls side, Flood swept the sprints, taking gold in the 100 (12.92), 200 (26.57) and 400 (1:02).
Britton was first in the 800 (2:37), as was Smith in the 1,600 (6:07) and 3,200 (13:08).
The Lady Jays’ 4 x 400 relay (4:22) of Britton, Flood, Kierstin Maddox and Rylie Landsdown and their 4 x 800 relay (10:50) Smith, Landsdown, Maddox and Britton also placed first.
Lansdown was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (53.09).
On the boys side, Pellham won both the 200 (23.63) and 400 (52.13) and was third in the 100 (11.6).
Aaron Rice placed second in the triple jump (38-81/4).
The Jays’ 4 x 400 relay of Pellham, Landen Graaf, Alex Fuhr and Alejandro Sacristan finished first in 3:45.
Ozark’s Smith COC runner-up
Ozark’s Kyler Smith carded a 76 to finish in a four-way tie for second place at the COC Golf Tournament.
The Tigers’ CJ Jackson shot an 80 to finish 10th.
Ozark totaled a 329. Carter Chronister had an 84 and Alijah Hampton an 89.
Nixa, which totaled a 343, received an 83 from Johnathan Miller and 85s from Chandler Burch and Meyer Lively.
Lady Eagles 8-0 in COC
Nixa’s soccer team stayed perfect in the COC with a 6-0 whipping of Neosho.
Scoring goals against Neosho were Abby Harrison, Kaya Cocanougher, Kelsi Moore, Emma Hartley and Bailey Reynolds. Harrison had two goals.
Reynolds dished out two assists.
The Lady Eagles improved to 13-4 overall and 8-0 in the COC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.