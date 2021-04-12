Chance Wilhite carded an 82 to lead Nixa’s runner-up finish at the Bolivar Invitational last week.
Wilhite shot a 40 on the front nine.
The Eagles’ Johnathan Miller shot an 84 and Chandler Burch an 85.
As a team, Nixa was one back of champion Kickapoo.
Nixa followed up by winning a triangular against Ozark and Branson. The Eagles shot a 166, while the Tigers carded a 171.
Burch’s 39 topped Nixa. Johnathan Miller and Chance Wilhite each had a 42.
Kyler Smith’s 39 led Ozark.
Lady Eagles victorious
Nixa’s soccer team opened COC play with a 9-1 whipping of Willard and a 3-0 triumph against Carthage.
Kelsi Moore netted a hat trick against Willard. Alexa Gaunt and Katie Kamies each had a pair of goals and Bailey Reynolds and Abby Harrison both scored once. Ashlyn Stoneberger dished out two assists.
Moore and Kamies each supplied a goal and Nixa was credited with an own goal against Carthage. Emma Hartley provided a pair of assists.
Madison Snelson and Madelyn Wilcox shared the shutout.
Nixa netters fall
Nixa’s tennis team dropped a 7-2 decision to Willard.
The Eagles’ wins came from Trey Hartwell at No. 6 singles and Hartwell and Brody Ball at No. 3 doubles. Hartwell won a 9-8 (9-7) tiebreaker in singles play.
Sparta downs Strafford
Natalie Wilks tripled and drove in three runs in the Sparta softball team’s 10-6 victory versus Strafford.
On the season, Wilks is hitting .533 with four triples.
Megan Brown had two doubles and two RBIs and McKenzie Wilson and Madeline Brown both delivered a pair of hits.
Sparta jumped out to a 6-0 lead.
Clever claims tourney title
Clever’s softball team outscored its three opponents 32-14 en route to winning the Forsyth Tournament championship.
The Lady Jays beat runner-up Forsyth 5-4.
Tigers drop two of three
Ozark’s baseball team lost two of three games at the Owasso, Oklahoma Nike Nine Tournament.
The Tigers (3-8) fell 9-1 to Red Oak and bowed to Tuttle 12-1, before downing Verdigras 6-2.
Holden Sabor banged out two hits and drove in two runs and Devyn Wright and Kannon Little combined for five walks to lead Ozark against Verdigris.
Hunter Tennison struck out six in three innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.