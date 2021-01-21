Ozark’s girls basketball team opened play at the Bolivar Tournament with a 53-48 triumph over Mt. Vernon on Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers made seven 3-pointers in the first half alone and finished the night with 11.
Riley Boggs topped the winners with 21 points. She had six treys.
Tigers continue winning ways
Ozark’s boys basketball team ran its winning streak to five games by handling Glendale 74-50 Tuesday.
The Tigers broke the game in the second half, after leading 32-24 at halftime,
Ozark (11-4) outrebounded Glendale 31-22.
Owls winners in first round
Spokane’s boys basketball team had an easy time with Seymour 67-42 in the first round of the Spokane Tournament on Tuesday.
The Owls (12-5) held a double-digit lead nearly the entire game.
Sam Shuman’s 14 points paced Spokane. J.D. Tate and Jaden McCoy both had 11.
Billings whips Verona
Billings’ boys basketball team outscored Verona by 31 points in the second half on its way to an 80-41 victory against Verona on Tuesday.
Kyler Tennis collected 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the Wildcats. Hayden Fender had 13 rebounds, 11 points and four blocked shots and Jacob Henry netted 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field.
Sparta tumbles
Sparta’s girls basketball team bowed to Licking 52-44 in overtime in first-round play at the Rogersville Classic.
