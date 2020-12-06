Colin Ruffin and Kael Combs led Nixa to a season-opening 65-63 triumph at Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday.
Ruffin collected 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals, while Combs posted 12 points, eight boards, four assists and two steals.
The Eagles led throughout and held a 65-60 edge, before Fayetteville rallied and missed a layup at the buzzer.
Jaret Nelson’s varsity debut saw him scored 12 points and grab six rebounds. Jason Jones netted a team-high 14 points.
Nixa makes its home debut Tuesday versus Parkview.
Lady Eagles win CJ championship
Nixa’s girls basketball team beat Carl Junction 62-53 in the championship game of the Carl Junction Tournament.
Kickapoo transfer Macie Conway paced the Lady Eagles with 17 points, while Rhianna Gibbons had 14 Ali Kamies 12.
Lady Jays lose two
Clever’s girls basketball team fell 63-60 to Lebanon and lost 60-53 to Fair Grove at the Fair Grove Tournament.
Carly Simpson netted 14 points and Ruthie Brown added 11 versus Lebanon.
Riah Robinson scored 18 points and Mackenzie Simpson had 11 against Fair Grove.
Owls win Marionville tourney title
Spokane’s boys basketball team downed Marionville 62-56 to win the Marionville Tournament championship.
The Owls received 16 points from Sam Shuman and 14 Jaden McCoy and 11 from Grant Stewart.
Earlier, Spokane whipped Buffalo 73-38, as McCoy netted 21 points and J.D. Tate added 20.
Chadwick takes Fordland tourney title
Chadwick’s boys basketball team whipped Morrisville 69-49 in the championship game of the Fordland Tournament.
Jays gain first win
Clever’s boys basketball team routed Lebanon 65-43 in the seventh-place game of the Clever Tournament.
Lady Owls prevail
Spokane’s girls basketball team pulled out a 49-30 victory against Reeds Spring in the fifth-place game at the Blue Eye Tournament.
Raylen Wallalce scored 15 points for the Lady Owls.
Spokane also beat Exeter, as Wallace had 18 points and Madison King 15.
