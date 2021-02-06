Prep roundup

Nixa’s boys basketball team upped its winning streak against COC teams to 12 games while whipping Joplin 76-47 Friday.
Nixa (17-3 overall and 4-0 in the COC), which has won 10 straight conference games dating back to last season, swept its season series with Joplin.
Kael Combs’ 17 points, Colin Ruffin’s 14, Jaret Nelson’s 11 and Kaleb Wofford’s 10 lead the winners.
Tigers triumph
Ozark’s boys basketball team won big, 70-48, at Neosho.
The Tigers led 42-33 in the third quarter, before outscoring the Wildcats 28-15 down the stretch.
Lady Eagles prevail
Nixa’s girls basketball team took care of Joplin by a 69-44 count.
The Lady Eagles received 19 points from Norah Clark and 14 apiece from Sadie Conway and Ali Kamies.
Owls win at Blue Eye
Spokane’s boys basketball team downed Blue Eye 48-41.
Jaden McCoy’s 21 points and Sam Shuman’s 10 topped the Bulldogs (15-6 overall and 2-0 in the SWCL).
