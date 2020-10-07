Nixa’s tennis team bowed to Springfield Catholic 5-0 in a Class 3 District 11 semifinal Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles edged Ozark 5-3 in opening-round action Monday by winning four of the five singles matches completed.
Olivia Engelman, Megan Brassard, Anna Martens and Mallory Yearly claimed two-set singles wins.
At No. 2 doubles, Brassard and Engelman teamed for an 8-4 win.
Delloma, Nixa victorious
Morgan Delloma continued to stay hot at-bat while powering Nixa’s softball team past Carl Junction 4-2.
Delloma drove in two runs with a triple. She is 5-for-14 over the Lady Eagles’ last five games and has five of her 10 RBIs over that span.
Maya Herman and Kaylee Schlenker both delivered an RBI-single. Schlenker and Maddy Meierer both had two hits.
Meierer threw a seven-hitter to gain the win.
Ozark falls to Republic
Ozark’s softball team dropped an 8-5 decision against Republic.
Maddy Spies homered for Ozark.
Billings prevails
Billings’ volleyball team picked up a 25-21, 25-17, 25-18 triumph against Marionville.
