Emergency management directors are paid to think three steps ahead of any disaster nature can rain down upon a community. For Christian County Director of Emergency Management Phil Amtower, that means trying to find the means to an end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also means accepting the task of executing orders from state and federal public health officials at the small community level.
At a meeting June 24, Amtower revealed at a meeting of Christian County’s CARES Act funding task force that he is exploring how the county government could best carry out widespread vaccinations across Christian County, should a COVID-19 vaccine be developed, approved and distributed on such a scale.
“That’s going to be a massive undertaking,” Amtower said. “I don’t know how the feds are going to do this, but they might say that we have to use this CARES money for that vaccination.”
Christian County received $10.3 million in federal funding allocated to the Missouri Governor’s Office through the 2020 CARES Act, which is now under the care and direction of the Christian County Commission and its six-member task force. Amtower warned the group that the Christian County Emergency Management Agency will likely approach the task force to make a funding request if and when a large scale vaccination plan is requested.
Amtower is preparing a plan based on directives he receives from the State Emergency Management Agency and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, among other agencies.
“The state wants us to be ready to vaccinate all first responders in August. I don’t know that it’ll happen,” Amtower said.
In what Amtower, who has worked in emergency management for more than two decades calls “wishful thinking,” a public vaccination plan would roll out as early as December 2020.
That doesn’t mean that all 80,000 or more of Christian County’s residents will be rounded up and administered shots. It would, however, mean that vaccines would be made available in places other than hospitals and clinics in effort to reach the majority of Christian County’s population.
“Not everybody is going to get the vaccine, but even if 60 percent do, that’s still 50-something-thousand people. To operate a pod site, we call them — we’re going to need seven in the county, and we’re probably going to run 12-hour shifts for two weeks to do this,” Amtower said.
Seven different places in seven different Christian County communities would temporarily become vaccination clinics, staffed with workers and supplies and shuttling patients through the doors at a rapid pace in effort to immunize persons from COVID-19.
The cost to turn schools, community centers, churches, or anything else large enough to become a clinic on a temporary basis, is massive.
“If the feds supply the syringes, the needles and all that kind of stuff, it’s still going to cost us about $2.3 million, or something like that,” Amtower said.
Amtower estimates that each site would be staffed with a pharmacist, pharmacy technician, logistics workers, a nurse manager, at least five nurses, and more. Those workers would also need to be fed are otherwise cared for as they go about their shifts. All told, he estimates each of the seven sites will need 30-40 people, and there will also be an emergency operations center supporting the seven clinics.
Vaccines may also need to be refrigerated, complicating the site hosting requirements.
Then come the logistical questions about administering immunizations. The method of delivering the vaccine is unknown, because it hasn’t been created yet.
“It’ll be easier if it’s an injection, because everybody is going to have to show up and get a physical shot. If it’s a pill, it complicates things, because Mom can come in and get pills for the whole family, but then we have to track that and make sure the family gets the pills,” Amtower said.
Some patients will also require additional care after they receive the immunization.
These are all estimates that depend on how quickly scientists are able to develop and test a vaccine. Amtower estimates that he will have a better grasp on what will and won’t happen in Christian County and large scale vaccination operations by Dec. 1, 2020.
“If it’s not going to happen, we’re not going to use that money, and we can use it somewhere else,” Amtower said.
I am curious....why would we need mass vaccines if this doctor is right and this works? Please check out this link: https://www.youtube.com/watchv=eDSDdwN2Xcg and at least consider the possibility of another option before pushing some massively unneeded thing on this state!! I for one will be looking into getting this treatment if I or someone I love ever is showing symptoms!!
