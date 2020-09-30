Inside the Backyard Brawl and the matchups all over the field Friday, the one head-to-head that looms head and shoulders above the rest is Ethan Pritchard and Steven Ward.
Pritchard, Ozark’s senior A-back and outside linebacker, and Ward, Nixa’s senior middle linebacker, are arguably each team’s top player. When Ozark has the ball, a Pritchard-Ward matchup could very well develop.
“I’ll be blocking him most likely,” Pritchard said. “That will be fun.”
“Those are two really good players,” Nixa coach John Perry said. “If they get hooked up together, it will be really fun to watch.”
Who knows, a year from now, Pritchard and Ward may be teammates or possibly even roommates. Both of them received a scholarship offer over the summer from Mid-America Nazarene (Kansas).
“He posted (his offer) on Twitter and tagged (Mid-America Nazarene), so I got a notification about it,” Ward said. “I thought, ‘That’s pretty cool, two people in our area.’ He’s a good player and a big asset to Ozark’s team. We’re going to have to watch him to make sure he doesn’t get free on any runs or anything like that.”
Of course, Ozark will have an eye on Ward. He’s emerged as the top tackler in the area and a constant force in opposing offensive backfields.
“I feel like I have exceeded my expectations a little bit, but still feel like I have a lot of work to do,” he said. “I feel I can be even better as the season goes on. I can think of things I did good one game, but then think of things I can still do better.”
Ward, who returned a blocked field goal try for a touchdown against Ozark last season, loves the Backyard Brawl.
“I’m looking forward to all the energy the game is going to bring,” Ward said. “Both teams are going to give it their all and we’ll see who plays best. We’ve got to play with the same energy we’ve had for every game.
“I feel confident we’re going to compete with them and show them what Nixa football is all about,” he added. “I think we’re going to come out on top. That’s our mentality this year, we’ve got to be the best team in the state. That’s what we’re striving for.”
