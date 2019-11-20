The public is invited to join Christian County Master Gardeners to hear Dr. Pam Duitsman, community engagement specialist with the University of Missouri Extension of Christian County, speak on “Building the Local Food System.” The program is Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m., at Central Bank of the Ozarks in Nixa, at the intersections of Highways 14 and 160.
The program is free, but space for guests is limited to 20, so register early at the county Extension office on the Ozark square, or by calling (417) 581-3558.
The presentation will define local food systems, why they are important and what’s happening with them. Among Duitsman’s responsibilities is partnering with Missouri communities to strengthen the local food system to improve the quality and quantity of food available for Missouri residents. She spends much of her time working with local food system partners and offering innovative programs to help build local food systems and help food system stakeholders connect.
Her food supply experience is extensive and includes publication of two food hub feasibility studies and coordinator for the statewide U.S. Department of Agriculture Voices for Food project, a Farmer’s Market Promotion Program grant and a USDA’s Farm to School of the Ozarks implementation project. She serves on statewide food system teams and is a founding member of three food policy councils.
Duitsman has dual Ph.D.s from Iowa State University in nutrition science and toxicology and a postdoctoral fellowship in biochemistry. She has 15 years of experience with Extension, as well as previously serving as director of programs for the Heartland division of the American Cancer Society.
The 15-year-old Christian County Master Gardeners chapter supports plant sales in the spring and fall, free public gardening seminars, advanced training workshops for master gardeners, a demonstration vegetable garden at The OC, a scholarship for a student at College of the Ozarks, and Gardens at Woodfield, Nixa Rotary Garden, Nixa Community Center, the Christian County Justice Center in Ozark and Clever City Hall. Chapter volunteers also staff a gardening hotline, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. from mid-March to mid-October at the MU Extension office, (417) 581-3558, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
The master gardener program is a popular and successful statewide volunteer community-service organization administered through University of Missouri Extension. For more information, contact the nearest county extension office or go online to http://extension.missouri.edu.
