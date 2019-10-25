Ozark Fire Chief Darren White looked on as the Ozark Board of Aldermen voted for a zoning change that will keep a new fire station on track for completion in the spring of 2020.
“We started building,” White said, “and then they said, ‘Oh, well, wait a minute.’”
The fire district broke ground in May on what will soon be Ozark Fire Station No. 2, a $1.7 million building off of North 25th Street in Ozark. The Ozark fire district has not built a new fire station in 33 years.
The project’s lender noticed a discrepancy in the way that the land, located in an industrially-zoned area, was zoned for development.
“We were all the way through everything including financing at the bank. We had a date set to close on the financial, it went to the title company, and then that’s where it was noticed,” White said. “The bank said they wanted that changed before they finalized all of this.”
The Ozark Board of Aldermen voted to adopt a zoning change on Oct. 7, allowing for special use of the land where the fire station sits in an industrially-zoned area on Cabinet Drive, near the intersection of North 25th Street and Walk On Drive.
With the zoning hiccup fixed, construction continued. The bank requested the change so that the land could be sold off in the incredibly unlikely event that the fire protection district defaults on its loan.
“It’s kind of comical, actually, but if we default they don’t want their hands tied on who they can sell that property to,” White said.
Construction continued with the Ozark Fire Protection District temporarily funding the project on its own. The fire district board of directors may then reimburse itself for the money it has paid out to fund construction up until this point, using money from the original loan from Commerce Bank. They board may also opt to use what has already been paid as a “down payment” on the project and only take out the remainder of the cost in a loan.
No matter which decision the fire board makes, the project will be on a 10-year note with the bank. The contractor and subcontractors continued to work on schedule. The project is estimated to be a 300-day build from its start date in May 2019.
The Ozark Fire Protection District is now staffed around the clock by paid firefighters tasked with covering emergencies in a 110-square mile area. They work in shifts of 48 hours on the clock followed by 96 hours off.
In 2013, inspectors discovered a significant and dangerous amount of mold growing inside the former Ozark Fire Station No. 2 on North 22nd Street. Also in 2013, voters narrowly approved a 25-cent property tax levy increase, from 38 to 63 cents per $100 assessed valuation, to fund upgrades to equipment and staffing.
The No. 2 station closed in 2017 when the mold returned for a second time, leading to the building’s demolition in 2018.
The size of the new building will be approximately 6,800 square feet.
There are four Ozark fire stations, three of which are staffed.
