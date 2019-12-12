On April 7, 2020, Nixa voters will be asked to consider four key changes to the city’s home rule charter.
The Nixa Home Rule Charter Commission presented its recommendations to the Nixa City Council in November. City council members will weigh those proposed changes before sending them to voters for consideration in the spring.
Andrea Long, chair of Nixa Home Rule Charter Commission, explained that the commission meets every 10 years to conduct a comprehensive review of the Nixa charter and to make any recommended changes to the language it contains. The home rule charter, as passed by voters in April 2010, is designed to shift government from the state legislature to a more local approach.
“Every 10 years, we have an opportunity to look over that document and make updates to help make the city run more efficiently,” Long said.
Long gave the city council a short overview of the commission’s responsibilities in reviewing the charter.
“These things that we change need to be important changes. We don’t want to make changes just for the sake of changing words, we want to make changes that really matter,” Long said. “None of these changes affect representation, taxation, or any type of city service. These are just to make the city run more efficiently.”
Under the first of four recommended propositions, the city clerk, city attorney and chief of police would report directly to the Nixa city administrator for supervision, in lieu of reporting to the Nixa City Council and mayor as reflected in the current charter.
“For lack of better terminology, this is really just so we are covering the day-to-day operational basis as everybody sees fit for the government at this time,” Home Rule Charter Commission Vice Chairman Mark Hartsock said.
The home rule charter commission also recommended changing the requirement needed for the city council to amend the personnel codes that govern any and all employees of the city. Amendment to the personnel code, by current law, requires the city council to pass and adopt an ordinance. Ordinance passage requires two votes of the council, usually in separate meetings unless the council votes to suspend its own rules. The home rule charter commission wants to make personnel code changes acceptable by a council resolution, which requires just one vote at a single meeting.
“The personnel code is a living document. It changes quite frequently, so this is going to allow us to be more efficient,” Long said.
Long said the commission felt that a resolution still offers enough oversight to the personnel codes, based on how much staff review would occur between the time a change is proposed and when the city council would vote to enact the change.
“The personnel code is a big deal. We want to make sure everyone has a good look at it, and so one of the things that we’ve learned—you know, Tim (Ricker), the city attorney, looks at it. We have multiple people looking at (the personnel code) before it even makes it to council, and so we felt really comfortable making this change.”
The third and fourth proposed changes are intended to clarify the publication of public notices, such as notices allowing citizens to inspect the city’s operating budget on an annual basis. Such notices are generally published in a local newspaper of record, but the home rule charter commission opted to add language allowing for the publication of such notices, “even if newspapers in the area were to go out of business.”
Hartsock said the move reflects changes in the way communication occurs with the majority of citizens in Nixa, and the international status of the newspaper industry.
“As our world changes, as we become more of a social media-based community, we are starting to see that newspapers may not be as popular. There are many, many less now across the world than there used to be,” Hartsock said.
Hartsock said the moves coincide with legislation that was considered, but ultimately not enacted, by the Missouri General Assembly in 2019.
“We felt like we had to address it. We’re very limited in stating that we can only provide this information through newspapers,” Hartsock said. “We want to just follow Missouri state law. So right now, Missouri state law does state, ‘newspapers,’ but if that changes, we think that we should change with it. If it becomes that social media is more widely accepted, maybe we go that direction.”
Nixa had its own newspaper up until February 2016, the Nixa Enterprise. The Nixa Enterprise, also known as the Nixa Xpress, was merged into the Christian County Headliner News. The Springfield News-Leader also distributes newspapers in Nixa, both free and to paid subsribers.
“We really felt like things could change in the next 10 years, and we wanted to be proactive with that,” Long said.
At a future meeting, the Nixa City Council will consider an ordinance to officially approve ballot language that will appear to Nixa voters in April.
