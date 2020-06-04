Kyle Johnson wouldn't have had a difficult decision to leave Spokane one year into his tenure there. But after four years leading the Owls, resigning as their boys basketball coach and athletic director came only after debating the pros and cons of such a career move.
Johnson admittedly is a bit bittersweet about moving on from Spokane to take an assistant coach's position at Parkview under coach Landon Cornish. He started his duties with the Vikings this week by helping them through their first sessions of summer workouts.
"It was a tough decision. I struggled with it and went back and forth," Johnson said. "I prayed on it a bunch. I decided now was the time for me to make this move while I have this opportunity."
Johnson compiled a 49-55 record in his four seasons at Spokane. He was 3-21 his first season with the Owls, but bounced back for winning records each of the past four years. Highlights were topped by an 86-81 overtime win over Skyline in the Class 2 District 10 championship game in 2018 and a Spokane Tournament title as a No. 6 seed in 2019.
Johnson took over as athletic director a year ago.
Looking back, he calls it a fulfilling four years.
"It exceeded expectations. But after year one, I wouldn’t have said that. It was not a very good first year. We lost a lot of close games," Johnson said. "But the last three years we really turned the program around. The program has a bright future. I’m very happy how I’m leaving the program.
"I couldn’t have asked for a better group of kids," he added. "They worked their butts off for me. I formed close relationships with those kids and will miss them. I’m going to miss them and their families. I’ll miss the Spokane community as a whole."
Johnson, who previously was a head coach at Owensville and Sarcoxie, hopes to be a head coach again. He's looking forward to gaining experience at the Class 5 level and learning from Cornish.
"When the job came open, I talked to him about it to see if it would be a good fit," Johnson said. "I was interested in the job, but didn’t know if I wanted to go back to being an assistant coach. After our first conversation, I didn’t think it was going to be the right fit. But the more I talked to coach Cornish and saw similarities in him and myself and how he runs his program, the more I felt like down the road this may prove to be a great opportunity.
"Down the road if this leads to a head coaching job at a bigger school, so be it," he added. "We’ll see what kind of opportunity presents itself."
Johnson feels the Vikings are potentially on the verge of great things. They won their final 12 regular-season games and captured the Nixa Invitational Tournament championship en route to an 18-10 record this past season.
"There are things I want to help Parkview accomplish. We have goals of wanting to win District championships and play in the Final Four," he said. "We’ve got a window here in which we have good returning players. Trevon Brazile already has D-I offers. I’m excited about the next few years. I hope I can come in and help coach Cornish take us over the top."
Interviews for the Owls' basketball position will begin next week. In addition to the boys basketball and AD jobs, Spokane has a head coaching vacancy for baseball.
The shakeup of Spokane's coaching staff this year already has seen Laken Walden hired to replace Kandace Drake as the Lady Owls' new volleyball coach and Becky Justis hired to replace Garet Nunan as the Lady Owls' new girls basketball coach.
