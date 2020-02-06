Billings residents are invited to take part in a process that will shape the city’s long-term future, with interference from the weather this time.
The city of Billings and the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments (SMCOG) originally planned an open house-style gathering on Jan. 24, in conjunction with a basketball game at Billings High School. Snowy weather led to the cancelation of school and the postponing of the basketball game that day, so SMCOG postponed the open house.
The event is now set for Feb. 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m., coinciding with another Wildcats basketball game.
Citizens will be asked to view a set of interactive exhibits which explain some long-term goals and objectives for Billings’ city services and development over the next 20 years. Citizens will be asked to share their thoughts and comments on these ideas.
Billings has partnered with the SMCOG, a regional planning agency, for assistance in facilitating the update of the City’s comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan provides an outline of what the community would like to see over the next ten to twenty years regarding community facilities, land use, housing, economic development, and transportation. The planning process requires resident input and involvement in order to ensure that the final plan accurately reflects the desires of the entire community. Staff with the SMCOG will be present to discuss the draft plan and community goals and objectives.
All comments and questions should be directed to Megan Clark at (417) 836-6901 or by email at meganclark@missouristate.edu.
SMCOG has performed similar consulting and planning work in Christian County, Clever and Ozark, among many other communities in southwest Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.