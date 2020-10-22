It’s a bridge just about everyone who lives in Ozark has seen, enjoyed and driven across. The Millpond Bridge, also known as the McCracken Road Bridge near the old Ozark Mill, is now part of a public-private partnership.
The city of Ozark will own the bridge, which is part of an agreement with Finley Farms, a Bass Pro Shops project to restore the mill and develop the land around it into a multi-faceted attraction.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen voted 6-0 to approve a resolution that establishes a transportation development district (TDD) with Ozark Mill, LLC.
Spencer Jones of Great River Engineering represented Ozark Mill at an Ozark Board of Aldermen on Oct. 19.
“We’re requesting the city’s support to create a transportation development district for the Ozark Mill development. It will be a 1 percent sales tax on the property to fund transportation improvements,” Jones said.
The agreement will also include Christian County and the Ozark Special Road District. Jones said the group took inspiration from the cost-sharing of the Riverside Bridge project in Ozark as a way to cooperate and maintain the McCracken Road Bridge by the mill. The Ozark Special Road District approved the agreement, and the Christian County Commission is scheduled to meet and discuss the TDD plan along with an effort to secure project funding through the Missouri Governor’s Transportation Cost Share Program.
“The request for the TDD and the Governor’s Cost Share will provide about $2.4 million of the $3.9 million worth of projects that have been identified through this effort,” Jones said.
The city of Ozark would be obligated to pay for 25 percent of the total cost, or a little more than $1 million. The Ozark Special Road District would have a $462,500 obligation, Christian County would be asked for $462,500, Finley Farms would pay $893,746, and the state of Missouri would pay $1.12 million.
A map included with the resolution in the Ozark Board of Aldermen’s packet for Oct. 19 shows the western part of McCracken Road working as a two way street to the north of the Finley Farms development. From the start of the bridge to the east, McCracken becomes a one way street until its three-way intersection with Riverside Road and Third Street.
However, that’s just for the first phase of the development. The second phase of the transportation project would make traffic on McCracken Road one way, east, from State Route NN to the Third Street/Riverside Intersection, with a short stretch of two-way road in the middle along the Finley Farms development.
Ward 1 Alderman R.J. Flores asked about the wisdom of making traffic one way from Route NN.
“I didn’t realize this was actually going to be the plan, where we only have it one way,” Flores said. “Why are we making that one way from NN? I understand why the bridge is one way, what I’m trying to figure out here is why it’s one way from NN pretty much to Fourth Street, and all the way through.”
Jones said that the one way traffic could work to the advantage of the shops and restaurants in downtown Ozark near the Christian County Historic Courthouse.
“The goal there, and that’s really been the driving force and vision that the developer has had, is that the Ozark Mill development—that the guests that come there and the visitors that come to that property—they also have the opportunity to experience the rest of Ozark and the downtown area.”
Traffic would be pushed toward the downtown square.
“The goal is to try to direct them over to Third Street, up to the intersection of Third and McCracken, and then encourage them to venture to the businesses that exist in the downtown area,” Jones said.
The bridge would be restricted to passenger vehicles only, with large trucks not allowed to cross. That includes service vehicles delivering goods to Finley Farms.
The bridge will not be made one way until several other street projects around Finley Farms are complete, namely the reconstruction of the three-way intersection at Third Street and Riverside, the addition of a right turn lane at Third Street and West Jackson Street, a westbound turn lane addition on West Jackson, the addition of a right turn lane from West Jackson onto State Route NN, an addition of two left turn lanes from State Route NN to West Jackson, and several box culvert improvements and pedestrian connections.
There are no plans to put a stoplight at the intersection of State Route NN and McCracken Road, which Jones estimated could cost up to $1.5 million.
In 2017, the Missouri Department of Transportation rated the structural integrity of the 100-year-old Millpond Bridge "poor," which could result in its permanent closure. MoDOT recommended Ozark consider planning to replace the bridge. However, due to rising flood elevations and modern construction requirements, Ozark would have to purchase private land in order construct approached to a new bridge. A new bridge in the same location was determined to be financially unfeasible.
Ward 2 Alderman Ted Smith applauded Ozark’s city staff for obtaining approval from through the Governor’s Cost Share Program.
“There were about 20 different municipalities or projects in the state that submitted projects. Well, after COVID hit and funds were more limited (Gov. Parson) decided he was only going to fund the top three. In that top three, Ozark, this project was No. 2. That’s a big deal, because a lot of areas bigger than us didn’t score as well and didn’t get this money,” Smith said.
