Aug. 7 marks Purple Heart Day, when we as a nation pause to remember and honor those who were wounded or killed in the service to the U.S. military.
Nixa hosts a Purple Heart Day Ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 5:30pm in front of the veterans memorial at the X Center immediately prior to Nixa National Night Out.
The Nixa Police Department hosts National Night Out from 6-8 p.m. at the X Center pool.
National Night Out is an evening to hang out with the people in your community and first responders as everyone enjoys family fun, games, swimming, food, prizes, and more. The event is free to attend.
The Nixa Police Department introduced a new way to win prizes at National Night Out this year using social media.
Step 1: Take a selfie of yourself posing with the people you're bringing to Nixa's National Night Out.
Step 2: Post your selfie to the Nixa Police Facebook page and use #NixaNNO.
Step 3: Show up at the Nixa Police Department's National Night Out event at the X Center pool from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6, to claim your choice of prize.
