This is part of a series of articles with local athletic directors taking a look back at the past school year and a look ahead to the upcoming school year. Today, we visit with Nixa AD Brandon Clark:
Q: What are your first thoughts when looking back at the past school year?
Clark: It was definitely unprecedented. We had mostly normal fall and winter seasons. Obviously, our spring season was interrupted (due to the COVID-19 outbreak). In the end, whether we play sports or don’t play sports, there are a lot bigger issues. But the thing that struck me is the seniors who got left hanging. For a lot of them, the spring was their only season. Our track, girls soccer, baseball, tennis and golf kids didn’t get to finish this journey they’ve been on and the majority of them are not going to play in college. They’re done. I put myself in their shoes and the emotions in me come in. I’m sad for them.
Q: Of course, it was a breakthrough year for the volleyball program, as the Lady Eagles captured the Class 5 state championship. What are your thoughts on all they accomplished?
The Ozark match at Districts was a tight one and Ozark was making a run on us when she stood up, said something to our girls and then sat down on the bench and crossed her legs. I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, she is so relaxed and calm.’ She has a great grasp of the game.
At Parkview and Seymour, she took both programs and turned them around. She took a Parkview team that was challenging every team they played.
Q: The football team bounced back from a 1-3 start that included a 20-14 loss to Ozark to finish 5-6 and gain revenge against the Tigers in Districts. How do you think the Eagles fared on the gridiron?
Clark: We started slow and ended strong. Our defense kept us in games and once our offense got going, we started to produce more point and got a few wins in a row.
Clark: In cross country, Alicen Ashley, Eros Sustaita and William Kershaw all qualified for State. We seem to always have a representative at State. It’s a tribute to our kids and their hard work and coach Lance Brumley. They are constantly training. When we had our opening for a football coach, Lance said, ‘I want to throw my name into the hat for the football job.’ My first thought was that we are going to have a hard time replacing such a good cross country and track coach. But he wasn’t serious. He said, ‘Gotcha.’
In soccer, you look at our losses and they were very tight matches against some of the best teams in the state. We had a lot of injuries. It speaks to the program's depth that we had a lot of young players step in and fill roles.
In swimming, Kai Brownlee came out of nowhere to qualify for State. Coach Pete Hill takes average or decent swimmers and turns them into State swimmers.
Q: Moving ahead to the winter, the boys basketball team won a share of the COC championship. What did you think of the manner in which coach Jay Osborne and the Eagles progressed?
Clark: We had young kids emerge who we thought would help, but didn’t know how much. Colton Berry and Colin Ruffin didn’t start out playing much, but by mid-season they became prominent figures in our program.
Coach Osborne has been known to produce a quality product with whatever he has, so I was not surprised at all. I’m confident good things. Our kids are only going to get better.
Q: The wrestling program saw Ashlyn Eli make history by breezing to a state championship at 103 pounds and Zan Fugitt was a runner-up at 106. Overall, Nixa had five medalists? What did you think of the grapplers' performance?
Clark: We had our first state champion and multiple State qualifiers in both boys and girls. We have a lot of talent and good coaches. They’re going to continue to progress.
Q: How about the girls basketball season?
Clark: At one point, we had eight girls injured. It was a rough year. Our younger girls got experience and have grown and gotten better this summer. Our biggest weakness was offensive production. I don’t think that’s going to be a problem next year.
Q: How do you think remodeling at Nixa's football stadium is going?
Clark: It’s coming along. We’re on time and on budget, which is always good. We’re finishing up on most structures and pouring concrete into the plaza area.
Thankfully, the contractor had the foresight to build in rain days. Even on days they knew it was going to rain at 9-10 in the morning, they would get to work at 4:30 or 5 to help us meet our deadline.
Six years ago, I presented this plan to the board to start the process. I wasn’t happy with our facility before. I didn’t think it represented Nixa because we’ve gotten bigger. There was nothing there that said, ‘Welcome to Nixa.’This will say, ‘Welcome to Nixa.’ This is like a dream come true for me.
Q: Following the resignation of Rich Rehagen as football coach, Nixa hired John Perry from Mississippi. What are your thoughts on how the while hiring process played out?
Clark: It went better than we hoped. We had a lot of qualified applicants from nine states and we narrowed it down to six highly-qualified candidates. You try your best in the interview process to get to know someone. Coach Perry was always impressive and not just from the football end of it. You watch all he does to educate the athletes and he is leadership-driven. He is constantly bringing in guest speakers and having Zoom calls with prominent people. He’s been over the top since he’s been here. He’s reaffirmed why we hired him.
Q: What can you tell us about the incoming freshman class, based on what they accomplished in junior high?
Clark: This will be another talented class in all our programs. I see us definitely on an upswing.
Q: COVID-19 will remain a big story this upcoming school year. What kind of an effect do you think the coronavirus will have on athletics?
Clark: Our plans are for things to be as normal as they can be and we’ll try to be as responsible as we can be. We’ll find out more as we push forward.
